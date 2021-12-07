“Brings the father back home”, says wife about Elissandro Spohr’s daughter request

Before coming to Porto Alegre to testify in the case of Kiss club, Nathalia Daronch, wife of Elissandro Spohr, the defendant in the lawsuit, said she received a request from the couple’s 8 and 5 year old daughters. “It brings the father back to the house. I didn’t know what to answer because I don’t know the answer. It’s very difficult for them,” said Nathalia.

Third person to be heard on Monday, Nathalia was four months pregnant at the time of the fire, in which she was present at Kiss that night. After the situation, she and Spohr had another daughter. “We had to tell them everything that happened. I told them the way I gave it. Maria Luísa, who is eight years old, said ‘you didn’t want to hurt those people, father’. Hearing this from a child is very difficult”, recalled the victim.

fire night

On the night of the fire, Nathalia, who was in hospital for about five days due to smoke poisoning, said she had remained sitting between the two doors in the club when the fire started, but she didn’t know what was happening. Earlier, a young man accidentally bumped him with his elbow in the stomach.

As the young man, according to her, was drunk, Kiko convinced him to go outside the establishment to talk. “At this point, Kiko entered the club after talking to the young man and the security guard told him that a ‘very serious thing’ had happened,” reported Nathalia. “He put his hands on his head and shouted for everyone to come out and for the security guards to leave the doors open,” he said.

His departure from the place went along with the crowd. She recalled that she had difficulty leaving the sidewalk in front of the club, as a taxi barred her passage. Nathalia said she had no other way than to jump off the hood of the car. “When I arrived at the Carrefour area, whose funds are in front of the club, I realized that it was not a fight,” he said.

Foam

According to Nathalia, the placement of the foam was not Kiko’s idea, but an engineer named Samir. Elissandro Spohr’s wife said that the professional also sold the material.

The proposal was to prevent the leakage of sound, as Kiko had previously invested around R$ 250,000 in the renovation of the building and stones had been placed so that the acoustics would not leak. “It was a big investment, as the stones were not from Santa Maria and great logistics were needed to bring them to the city”, commented the witness.

For this Monday, the trial will still hear Márcio, brother of the defendant Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, vocalist of the band Gurizada Fandangueira. He will be the last deponent of this sixth day of jury.





