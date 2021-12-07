British engineer says he has calculated area in which Malaysia Airlines plane can be found after seven years

Richard Godfrey claims to have located the point where the missing aircraft crashed and delimited a radius of 40 nautical miles around it.

EFE Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200 has been missing in the region since 2014



After seven years of waiting, one of the greatest mysteries in the history of aviation may be close to being fixed: British engineer Richard Godfrey claims to have located the point where the Boeing 777 from Malaysia Airlines fell in 2014 in the Indian Ocean. The plane has been missing since the crash, and wreckage has been found on the beaches of islands in the Indian Ocean or East Africa, carried by the sea. For Godfrey, the plane crashed 2,000 kilometers west of Perth, Australia, and delimited a radius of 40 nautical miles for the searches, much smaller than the 120,000 square kilometers that were previously searched without success. The wreckage could be four thousand meters deep. The flight, identified by the initials MH370, was going from Kuala Lampur, the Malaysian capital, to Beijing, China.

According to Godfrey, he came to a conclusion by crossing data that was already available, but that no one thought of using an ‘all over the place’ approach. “No one had the idea of ​​combining Boeing performance Inmarsat satellite data with drift data from oceanographic floating debris and WSPR network data,” the engineer told the BBC. The WSPR network is an English acronym for ‘weak signal propagation information’, commonly used in radio amateurs, which can also be applied in this case. In this way, he was able to find the point of probable fall, about 33 degrees south and 95 degrees east in the Indian Ocean. “I hope we will be able to give an answer to relatives, the airplane public and the aviation industry about what exactly happened with the MH370, and we can prevent tragedies like this from happening in the future,” said Godfrey. Now, the difficulty becomes finding funding for a new round of searches, which would be the third – the hope is that the government of China will provide the resources, as 152 of the 239 people on board were citizens of the country.