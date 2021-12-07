BTG cuts target share price by 38%

O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) reviewed the investment models of companies in the e-commerce Brazilian, cutting by 38% the target price at the end of 2022 of the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), from R$26 to R$16 due to a more volatile short term.

The bank projects a more competitive scenario for local e-commerce and a difficult basis for comparison in relation to the strong growth registered in 2020.

Despite the cut, the new target price contemplates an upside potential of 119% compared to the closing price on Monday (6).

Analysts are still positive about the structural changes in retail and believe that investments in service levels to reduce delivery times offer a differentiated value proposition to the big players in the market (Magalu included).

Magazine Luiza also has a proposal omnichannel which increases brand recognition and brings more sellers to its online channels, in the bank’s assessment.

BTG has Magalu as one of the winning names in Brazilian e-commerce. For the institution, the increase in lifetime value (lifetime value) from customers will offset long-term margin pressure.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.