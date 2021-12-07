Building a smart home isn’t that complicated; see how

Today’s post in the section Know how comes with a manual so you understand what it takes to control all your appliances, lights and locks by voice commands — or via smartphone apps.

smart speaker

The first step to start your home automation process is to purchase a smart speaker. Through virtual assistants it is possible to control each smart device in your home by simple voice commands.

Google Nest and Echo Dot from Amazon are some of the smart speakers available in the Brazilian market. They come standard with functions such as calendar to-do reminders, voice-command calls, play music and podcasts from streaming apps, and most importantly, control some compatible home appliances.

It is important to take into account that each smart speaker is compatible with specific devices. If you buy a device that doesn’t support your smart speaker, don’t worry, with a universal controller this can be easily solved.

infrared control

The universal control makes it possible to control appliances that do not have direct integration with smart speakers and can save that user who has purchased a smart device that is not supported by his virtual assistant. The controls use infrared light to control appliances, and make it possible for commands issued by virtual assistants to be obeyed by electronic objects. When you give a voice command to your assistant, it receives, processes and issues the command to your infrared control, which triggers the desired electronic device.

smart lights

There are a variety of light bulbs for sale in the Brazilian market that can be turned on, off or have their colors changed by voice commands. The products also show power consumption status that can be viewed by app.

The most popular brands sell their products for very high prices for the Brazilian market. However, it is possible to find cheaper options, with lamps from the Positivo smart home line, or from Chinese brands that can be found at Ali Express for more affordable prices.

Smart Home Appliances

Some companies manufacture some home appliances focused on the smart home concept, such as a refrigerator, robotic vacuum cleaner and washing machine. The electronics come with Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled via app or smart speaker.

Samsung and LG have products sold in the Brazilian market, but they are more expensive than traditional products (not “smart”) precisely because of the variety of features they present.

Smart Sockets, Switches and Locks

If you don’t want to invest in a home appliance that is supported by virtual assistants, you can purchase some smart plugs. When activated by an infrared signal, they can turn common household appliances on and off — a good way to cut down on energy consumption. Furthermore, it is possible to install smart switches, which can be controlled remotely by smartphone application, without the need for an infrared control or a smart speaker.

Another good alternative to increase your security is the installation of smart locks, or smart locks, which can be activated by biometrics. Some models have an integrated alarm, which is triggered in the event of an attempt by unknown persons or burglary.

See below some products that can help with the task of automating your home.

echo dot

Amazon’s smart speaker is voice-controlled with Alexa’s virtual assistant. With simple voice commands, you can ask the device to play music, news, dictate appointments from your calendar, make calls. It’s the ideal device to start making your home smart. Learn more about Echo Dot by clicking ON HERE!

Broadlink infrared universal control

Broadlink infrared universal remote control can control multiple devices through commands made from applications for smartphones, tablets or virtual assistants. The product can be found at Amazon store for R$ 118.

Positive smart home kit

O Positivo smart home kit it’s pretty easy to find in online stores, and comes with two lamps and two smart sockets with wi-fi connectivity and support for Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant.

robot vacuum cleaner

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, the Eufy robot vacuum cleaner is a great alternative for those who want an appliance to speed up the house cleaning process. In addition to being controlled by smart speakers, the vacuum cleaner can be controlled by a smartphone app, where it is also possible to monitor its operating status. Learn more about the Eufy robot vacuum cleaner by clicking ON HERE!