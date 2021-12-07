Buildings collapse at dawn in Belo Horizonte and 1 year and 8 month old baby dies | Minas Gerais

Two buildings collapsed at dawn on Tuesday (7) on Rua Gonçalo de Souza Barros, in the Jaqueline neighborhood, in the North Region of Belo Horizonte.

a baby of 1 year and eight months died and the child’s mother was rescued by the Risoleta Neves Hospital, West region of the capital.

According to the Fire Department, one of the buildings had four floors and the other three. Mother and daughter were in the bedroom when the property collapsed.

2 of 3 Military personnel work at the site during this early morning — Photo: Júlio César Santos/TV Globo Military personnel work at the site during this early morning — Photo: Júlio César Santos/TV Globo

In the four-story building there was no no resident, in the three-story house there were two families.

The fall of buildings too hit two other homes, which was also without residents at the time.

The military look for another victim, a 35-year-old man, who was in thenext room of mother and daughter.

3 of 3 Firefighters were activated at 12:28 am today — Photo: Júlio César Santos/TV Globo Firefighters were called at 12:28 am today — Photo: Júlio César Santos/TV Globo

Other rescued victims

Firefighters were called at 12:28 am this Tuesday morning.

Until 2:45 in the morning, three people, all female, had been rescued, which were consciously forwarded to the hospital. According to SAMU, victims are 13, 19 and 23 years old. age.

work on site 36 firefighters, eleven vehicles in addition to SAMU ambulances. The Civil Defense informed that a team is on the move to assist in property inspection.

This article is being updated – 03h29