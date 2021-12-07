Burglar jumps on pedestrians’ backs, gives ‘naked-arms’ and steals cell phones with a partner in Higienópolis, SP; watch video | São Paulo

A video circulating on social networks shows the moment when an assailant jumps on the back of a resident of the region of Higienopolis, an upscale area of ​​downtown São Paulo, and applies a blow known as a ‘narrow choke’ to immobilize the victim, while a partner approaches and steals her cell phone, which has fallen to the ground. Then the two criminals flee. The robbed man gets up and leaves too, apparently unharmed. (look above) . THE Civil police investigate the case (learn more below) .

The images were recorded around 20:00 on Monday (6) by the security camera of a building in the Rua Baronesa de Itu. They show the pedestrian in a red shirt and pants standing on the sidewalk, fiddling with the phone, while the bandit, who wears a long shirt and shorts, approaches him from behind. He then jumps on his back, pinning the victim’s neck with his arms. He even crosses his legs over the resident’s body until he falls into the street.

The victim tries to get rid of the criminal but fails. The video also shows a person who is with the bandit approaching and taking the device that was left on the asphalt. Then the two thieves run away.

1 of 2 Sequence of photos reproduced from security camera video show when criminal jumps on the resident’s back, performs a ‘narrow-naked’ blow and knocks the victim down so that his partner steals her cell phone. Crime occurred in Higienópolis, an upscale neighborhood in downtown São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Sequence of photos reproduced from security camera video show when a criminal jumps on the resident’s back, gives a ‘narrow-naked’ blow and knocks the victim down so that his partner steals her cell phone. Crime occurred in Higienópolis, an upscale neighborhood in downtown São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

Questioned, the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) he informed, through a note released by his press office, that, despite not having found any police record on the case, the Civil Police will analyze the images and investigate the theft that took place in Higienópolis. The investigation will be carried out by the 77th Police District (DP), Santa Cecilia.

“The Civil Police clarifies that, so far, no record has been located by the police station in the area. However, the 77th DP is aware of the images started the investigation of the case. The unit’s investigation team carries out steps aimed at identifying and arresting the authors, as well as clarifying the facts”, informs the statement from the Security folder.

The SSP reinforced in the communiqué that “the formalization of the police report is essential and can be done in any territorial unit of the State or by the Electronic Police Station (https://www.delegciaeletronica.policiacivil.sp.gov.br/ssp-de- citizen/home)”,

O g1 nowas unable to locate the victim for comment until the last update of this report.

Residents and employees of buildings in the neighborhood heard by the report said that the resident robbed on Monday night was returning to the condominium where he lives with his family. He had gone to take his granddaughter to his daughter’s house, who lives nearby, and when he returned to his home, he was surprised by the bandits.

2 of 2 Photo from security camera video circulating on social networks shows criminal and partner fleeing after stealing a cell phone from a resident of the Higienópolis region, downtown São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Photo from a security camera video circulating on social networks shows a criminal and a partner fleeing after stealing a cell phone from a resident of the Higienópolis region, downtown São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

Wanted for comment, the lawyer Rodrigo Karpat, coordinator of condominium law at the Brazilian Bar Association in São Paulo (OAB-SP), said to the report that he was also aware of the robbery of a resident of Higienópolis after seeing his image on social networks.

“Learning about the video, through WhatsApp groups in the neighborhood, people were very scared and unfortunately situations like this have been happening constantly in the neighborhood,” said Rodrigo.

According to the specialist in condominiums, it is necessary that, in addition to the police, residents and employees have knowledge of how to behave in order to avoid being victims of criminals.