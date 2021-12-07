Caio Blat attends the graduation of his eldest son, Antonio

Caio Blat participated this weekend in the graduation of his 18-year-old son Antonio Blat. The young man has just graduated from high school, and received a visit from his father to celebrate the moment.

The actor traveled from Rio de Janeiro, where he lives, to Campinas, where the ceremony was held. Smiling, the two appeared together in one click posted on Instagram.

In May, the artist broke the silence and talked about how it was to get closer to Antonio. In an interview with “JP” magazine, the TV Globo actor said that he spent a lot of time away from his son, but that the two re-established ties.

According to Blat, today Antonio is the “idol” of Bento, his youngest, from his marriage to actress Maria Ribeiro.

“I was out of his life for many years. After he came back into my life, we created a very special relationship, one of friendship, of a very strong exchange, although we don’t see each other much, because he lives in Campinas [São Paulo]. Antonio is Bento’s idol because he’s a gamer, he knows all the games. They play together online,” said the actor.

In February, Caio Blat celebrated Antonio’s 18th birthday, posed for pictures with his son and did not skimp on praise for the young man, whom he referred to as an “honorable and sweet” person.

“Son, I am very happy that we fulfilled the dream of visiting Japan together on your 18th birthday. And we don’t even have to leave Campinas! You are a strong, honorable, and sweet man, and I am very proud. May all your dreams come true do it!” Blat wrote in the Instagram post caption.