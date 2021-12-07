Caixa may launch new microcredit program with FGTS resources

The press reported that Caixa Econômica Federal, in partnership with the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, may inject approximately BRL 13 billion in microcredit for entrepreneurs whose name is negative.

This amount will come from the Employment Compensation Fund. The FGTS, which is already used for real estate financing, may reach negative at the SPC and Serasa. According to information published by the newspaper O Globo, loan amounts should range from R$500 to R$15,000.

Credit will tend to reach small entrepreneurs, even if they don’t have a clean name. To make the project viable, the government is developing a guarantee fund, as is the case with Pronampe, for example. Within this government project, the Micro and Small Business Guarantee Fund (Fampe) can also be included, which is developed by Sebrae.

There is an expectation that, with the approval of this new resource, Caixa will be able to commit up to five times the fund’s capital and reach the amount of R$ 67.5 billion. The form of hiring, according to information, may be through the Cash Tem application.

The advantage of this loan, which covers negative debts, is that there is a guarantee from the FGTS. It is noteworthy that, if the micro-entrepreneur does not have an account balance, it will not be possible to obtain the loan. Onyx Lorenzoni, Minister of Labor and Welfare, had already signaled about the program last week during an event. However, he had not gone into details.

The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, also spoke about the program. However, he said that the official announcement will be made by President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL) in the coming days.