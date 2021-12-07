Car invades Fire Department with woman in labor – General

When the vehicle enters the 12th Fire Brigade (photo: Reproduction/social media) An unusual situation was shown on video by the Fire Department in Patos de Minas. A car in which a pregnant woman was in labor invaded the battle of the corporation and the driver asked for help from the military. In four minutes, the woman was taken to the Regional Hospital in the city of Alto Paranaba, where the baby was born, still in the unit’s corridors.

The case happened on the 3rd, but the release of the video happened now. In it, at 7:20 pm the two women arrive at the battle. The driver asks for help and has difficulties with the vehicle. The passenger is about to give birth. A military man takes the wheel and stops the car beside a vehicle. The pregnant woman is stabilized and placed on a stretcher. The vehicle leaves at 7:24 pm towards the hospital’s maternity ward.

There was not even time for the mother to be assisted by doctors and nurses in a room, as reported by the Fire Department. The baby was born in the corridor towards the place where the birth was supposed to take place.