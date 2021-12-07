Carille fulfills goal and hopes to stay at Santos in 2022: “I’m very happy here”

Coach Fábio Carille fulfilled his greatest goal at Santos: to remain in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe beat Flamengo, reached 49 points, confirmed Sudamericana and now even dreams of a place in Pre-Libertadores.

In the midst of all this, Carille has not yet been called by the Santos board to confirm his permanence in 2022. His desire is to stay.

“There is an intention, yes. To be honest, I didn’t think about 2022 after a victory like this. We are in the Sudamericana with the possibility of Libertadores. On the 9th, I complete three months of Santos, an intense work. who bought some ideas. It was a very difficult year. Is it enjoying this victory, enjoying the 49 points, the Sudamericana and who knows how to pinch a Pre-Libertadores? Tomorrow we start thinking about the future”, said Carille, at a press conference.

“I’ve talked several times about wanting to continue. My contract doesn’t have a fine about leaving or Santos sending him away. Let’s talk now. I accepted knowing the risks. The will is there, the contract is there. We have some conversations, president and Edu Dracena entered in contact with my manager. I’m very happy here. I really am. Wonderful environment. The intention to continue is great,” he added.

Fábio Carille’s contract is in the basic rules of the CLT: without validity and termination fine. Verbally, however, the agreement with President Andres Rueda is until December 2022.

