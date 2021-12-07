Carille says Libertadores was an example to beat Flamengo and wants to follow Santos in 2022 | saints

After guaranteeing Santos’ permanence in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, coach Fábio Carille reached the main objective he had when he was hired. Now, with the mission accomplished, the coach will start thinking about his future at the club. And the intention is to stay.

The Santos captain wants to stay at the club, but said he hasn’t thought about 2022 and that, first, he wants to celebrate the 1-0 victory against Flamengo, this Monday.

– Intent to remain there, yes. To be honest, I didn’t think about 2022 after a victory like that. We are in the Copa Sudamericana and with the possibility of Libertadores. On the 9th, I will complete three months of Santos and of intense work. Thanks to the board for the opportunity, to the players who bought some ideas. It was a very difficult year. Is it enjoying this victory, enjoying the 49 points, the spot at the Sudamericana and who knows how to pinch a pre-Libertadores? This Tuesday we started thinking about the future.

Carille also guaranteed to be happy at the club and revealed that there are already conversations between the board of Alvinegro and his manager.

– The will exists. The contract is there. Have some conversations. I know that both the president and Edu Dracena have already got in touch with my manager. Now things have cleared up more. I am very happy here. From the start. Wonderful place to work. The intention to continue is great.

Read more about Santos:

+ João Paulo and Marcos Leonardo celebrate permanence

+ Check out Santos’ performances against Flamengo

1 of 2 Fábio Carille in Flamengo x Santos — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Fábio Carille in Flamengo x Santos — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

To beat Flamengo, Carille said that his model was the match between Rubro-Negro and Palmeiras, in the final of the Copa Libertadores da América. The coach highlighted that he studied the match a lot and tried to follow the model used by Abel Ferreira in the decision.

– I analyzed the Libertadores final a lot. It was very similar, of course, with different characteristics from the Palmeiras players, but the 5-4-1 they did. We analyzed too much and brought it to training. Having speed on the sides with Marinho and Marcos Guilherme, with a center forward that is Marcos Leonardo and with two well-positioned defensive midfielders, Zanocelo and Camacho. It was very similar. Of course, with differences due to the characteristics of the players. The 5-4-1 worked very well without the ball. And 3-4-3 when we tried to attack. Marquinhos giving depth on the left, Marinho on the right, with Braga arriving and Madson passing, and with a very good sustain back there, knowing the quality and speed of Flamengo.

Carille even joked after a question about the “thin” score at Maracanã:

– 1 to 0 is fine! Why two, three in a game like this? It’s good one!

Santos ends its participation in Brasileirão next Thursday, against Cuiabá, at 21:30 (GMT), in Vila Belmiro.

Highlights: Flamengo 0 x 1 Santos for the 37th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Check out other excerpts from the interview:

How is the locker room after the victory against Flamengo

– When we scored 45 points in the victory against Fortaleza, we felt the lighter atmosphere, the work, a dribble, a different pass happening naturally. This was proof in the game against Inter, where we played a looser game. Today, again, with my head more in place, not wanting to steal the ball in any way, knowing how to counterattack, change runners. We had chances in the first half to score, as Flamengo also did. A more open game. Understanding our needs and our characteristics and with that increased the players’ morale.

– Of course this comes with a result. It’s no use being there talking if we continued to lose. The result helped a lot. If I had done everything I did and the result didn’t come, that confidence wouldn’t come. I know how it works to work in a big team, with a gigantic history like Santos, and fighting not to fall. With young people, pressure, with the press, fans and social networks. It wouldn’t be possible if the results didn’t come. Very happy and proud of this work so far here at Santos.

Vacancy for shirt 9 against Cuiabá

– I don’t know about Tardelli, he hasn’t worked with me yet. Let’s see how he presents himself. Léo Baptistão spent more than 40 days without playing a game. I did not decide yet.

Potential of young cast members

– Angelo plays at Maracanã with 60 thousand people as if he were playing in the backyard of his house. Marcos Leonardo has shown this too. Kaiky too. Others we have to have more patience. But they gain experience in these moments. It shows personality, maturity. Every game, month, year they become more athletes and professionals. Who wins with this is the coach, club and fans. To get to know the personality of each one, it takes time. Long work is important to know where to attack, to be more daddy with one player, harder with another. They are qualified boys, a wonderful crop that we have to give all the affection, attention and empower these boys to give positive responses as much as possible.

– I didn’t have that much knowledge about Zanocelo. I went looking for information in Ponte Preta e Ferroviária and they were good. The day to day was showing an intelligent player, who wants to grow, who is always asking questions. Come and debate technical issues. I love it because it makes me look at some things I sometimes don’t see. Makes it grow. He is a young man who knows what he wants. Head held high, I think it can improve a lot, get more into the area to finish the moves. It helped us a lot in the matter of the aerial ball, which was a problem we had a lot. Player I’m very happy with, very interested and with the potential to grow a lot.

A Voz da Torcida – Isabel Nascimento: “Big team doesn’t fall”