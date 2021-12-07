Carmem treats Paula like garbage and exposes her at a party · TV News

Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) will step on Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and publicly humiliate her in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. During a party, the villain will cause a scandal and accuse her rival, in front of all the guests, of having destroyed her life. To make matters worse, she will also release an audio of her ex-boyfriend, Celso (Cândido Damm), who married Paula before dying on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Tuesday (7) , the owner of Wollinger Cosmetics will show a video with images of her and Celso together in various romantic moments.

“When my father died, Celso Terrare appeared in my life as an angel. He not only gave me the strength to continue my father’s business, Wollinger Cosmetics, he also gave me his whole heart. We fell in love”, says the villain.

Next, she will begin the show of humiliation. “Unfortunately, my love story with Celso Terrare didn’t have a happy ending. And the culprit for that was a gold-digger, profiteer and scammer named Paula Terrare!”

Paula will be shocked, but it won’t end there. Carmen will also show an audio that Celso sent to her shortly before he died. “Carmem, I needed to talk to you so badly. I wanted to say that I love you! Paula never loved me! Marrying her was the biggest mistake of my life. You don’t know how much I regret not being with you. I needed to tell you that.” , will say the message.

After the end of the presentation, Neném (Vladimir Brichta), who will also be at the celebration, will take the pains of the owner of Cosméticos Terrare. “That was very cruel with Paula!”, the player will say.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

The story follows four protagonists: Paula, Neném, Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Flávia (Valentina Herszage), who die together in a plane crash and get a second chance at Death itself (A Maia). However, there is a detail: in a year, one of them will die permanently.

