CEO fires 900 employees per virtual meeting at Zoom; see video

Better.com’s CEO announced through a Zoom meeting last Wednesday that the mortgage company was laying off about 9% of its workforce. That’s how all 900 employees attending the virtual webinar discovered that they would be leaving the company just before the holiday season.

“If you’re on this conference call, you’re part of the unlucky group that’s being fired,” Garg said at the meeting, whose recording was seen by CNN Business. “Your contract here is terminated with immediate effect.”

According to CNN, the executive said employees can expect an email from the human resources department with details about the benefits and compensation they will be entitled to. Among those fired were the diversity, equity and inclusion recruitment team.

“This is the second time in my career that I’ve done this and I don’t want to do this. The last time I did this, I cried,” Garg said on the recording.

Behind the layoffs, Garg cited market efficiency, performance and productivity as the reason. Fortune later reported that Garg accused employees of “stealing” from their colleagues and customers for being unproductive and working only 2 hours a day.

According to the report, the SoftBank-backed mortgage lender announced in May that it was going public through a SPAC and last week received $750 million in cash as part of the deal. The company is prepared to record over 1 billion dollars on its balance sheet.