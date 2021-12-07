Charles do Bronx reports life change with UFC belt and warns: “I’m going to sweep this category” | combat

The training routine is the same, the teammates are the same and the objective remains the same: to win. But many other things changed in the life of Charles do Bronx with the conquest of the lightweight belt (under 70kg) in the UFC, one of the most disputed categories in the organization. On the eve of defending his title for the first time, at UFC 269, next Saturday, against Dustin Poirier, in Las Vegas, the fighter received the Spectacular sport and talked about the special moment he has been living.

Champions Amanda Nunes and Charles of the Bronx are the stars of UFC 269

– My life has been changing for a year and a half now [desde que venceu Kevin Lee na luta principal do UFC Brasília], even more after May [quando conquistou o cinturão]. There are more fans, more followers, more sponsors, more people wanting to be close to us. But I kept the same thing I always did in the old days, I kept my focus, my head on straight, I didn’t let things go up. Of course, I lived, enjoyed and am enjoying things, this hype that’s happening, but being the same person, keeping my feet on the ground, being humble, respectful, living the same way I used to, so I’m happy with everything that’s been happening.

1 of 3 Charles do Bronx claimed the lightweight belt at UFC 262 in May — Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Charles do Bronx claimed the lightweight belt at UFC 262 in May — Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The harassment of the 32-year-old Brazilian fighter, born in Guarujá-SP, where he still lives, increased significantly with the status of champion that Do Bronx gained. He doesn’t complain. On the contrary.

– In the last year and a half my life had already changed in this part. Wherever it arrived, it stopped. Today it is much more. I go to the bakery for coffee and people want to hug, people cry! The older ones say that I am the new Ayrton Senna from Brazil. These are cool things to listen to. Sometimes you’re in the car, the motoboy passes by and goes around the wrong way and stops, or he hits the car window, wants to hug you, take a picture. So I’m very happy with what’s been happening (…). I’ve always been a dreamer, and ever since I understood myself by people, my mother and father always told me to dream big. Never dreaming of owning a Volkswagen Beetle, but a Ferrari, so I always had this desire to be known, to walk in the streets and have people take a picture. That’s why I’ve been living this today and I’ve been corresponding, I answer everyone, I treat people well, because I dreamed about it.

To remain champion, Charles do Bronx will face a worthy opponent. While the Brazilian arrives certified by a knockout against Michael Chandler and a streak of nine straight victories, Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor twice in his last fights in grandiose duels not only from a technical point of view, but for the money he managed to make.

From the Bronx, he used the same phrase he had been saying before beating Chandler, reached the fight without favoritism and beat the American. The script has been the same this time, with the Brazilian placed as an underdog. His answer to that is on the tip of his tongue.

– I laugh at that. This is the reality. Life has taught me that when you get inside that cage, there’s no favorite. There is the one who trained the most, dedicated himself the most, the one that the man from above chose. My life has changed. Both on and off the mat, my mind changed. What rules is for you to be clear in your head, in your heart and in your spirit, and that’s how I am. I’m not worried about what my opponent will bring, I’m worried about what I can put inside the octagon. That’s the difference. What these guys say to me doesn’t make any difference, even talking about parrots, so I don’t care much.

As I said before facing Chandler, Charles do Bronx promises to “shock the world” on the next 11th. He beat Chandler with a full house in Houston, and now UFC 269 promises to sell out T-Mobile in Las Vegas.

– One thing I said in my last fight, I’ll say it again: on December 11th I’m going to shock the world, I’m going to beat this guy in the first round. I respect him a lot, as I respect everyone else in the category, but today, with what’s happening, I have something more than they do. I’m going to shock the world one more time and then I’m going to say what I’ve been planning to say my whole life: queue up and everyone in the category comes, one at a time, and I’m going to hit everyone. I will sweep that category. And every time I want to be the discredited, I want to be the one that nobody believes, because every time I hit them it happens like in my last fight, they give me a standing ovation, then the whole world says that Charles is a monster. No, Charles is not a monster, he has a difference. This is the reality.

Charles prefers not to make predictions about how he would win. The important thing is to win. But whoever says that is the owner of the record of victories for completed fights without going into the hands of the judges, with 17 victories by knockout or submission. Within that number, he has 14 submission wins, which also gives him the record in this regard, showing the value of his jiu-jitsu. But as he comes from a knockout, he also remembers his striking power.

– I want to win, no matter what. I really believe in the knockout. He’s good at hitting and I like to surprise him. All the guys have been breaking up in the division and they don’t say anything. They say he’s a monster, that he’s a knockout, that he makes it happen, and they hit him and the guy doesn’t fold. I hit left and they fall, I don’t know why that happens. It’s like I said, there’s something different.

2 of 3 Charles of the Bronx knocks out Michael Chandler in the second round to become champion — Photo: Getty Images Charles of the Bronx knocked out Michael Chandler in the second round to become champion — Photo: Getty Images

Since August 2010 on Ultimate, Charles do Bronx has 19 wins in the UFC, which puts him today in ninth place on the list of fighters with more wins in the organization. Donald Cerrone, with 23 wins, leads the way. The Brazilian fighter guarantees that he will not be pressured to become champion.

– There’s no pressure. When they marked my fight for the belt, what I asked most of God and the people who are with me was to not get nervous. If you get nervous and have pressure, you don’t do what you trained to do. So, there’s no pressure again. Of course if you fall into the pile of everything others say, people say you’re not good, but how can you not good? It’s 11 years of history, bonus record holder, submission record holder, the guy who took the longest to become champion, the guy who’s coming off nine straight wins. How are you not good? What is it? Is it a miracle? You can be sure of the world: there’s no pressure. The pressure is all on his side, I’m the underdog. I’m the guy nobody believes, just me and the man upstairs, and my team. He’s under the pressure, he’s the favorite to win. He’s the one who has to come and make it happen, not me.

O Combat broadcasts UFC 269 live and exclusively next Saturday from 7:45 pm (Eastern Time). At the same time, SportTV 3 and Combat.com display the “Warming Combat” and the first two fights; the site follows the event in Real Time. On Friday, the day before the event, Combat and SportTV 3 transmit the ceremonial weighing from 6 pm (Brasilia time).

UFC 269

December 11, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (0am, Brasília time):

Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs. Dustin Poirier

Bantamweight: Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight: Raulian Paiva x Sean O’Malley

PRELIMINARY CARD (8:15 pm, Brasília time):

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz x Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Middleweight: Jordan Wright vs Bruno Armored

Middleweight: André Sergipano x Eryk Anders

Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield

Flyweight: Alex Perez v Matt Schnell

Featherweight: Ryan Hall v Darrick Minner

Bantamweight: Randy Costa v Tony Kelley

Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Pedrita