Check Out 7 Fun Facts About Christmas You Probably Didn’t Know

Without a doubt, one of the christian celebrations most traditional in the world is Christmas. By tradition, it is the time of commemoration of the birth of Christ, which takes place every December 25th. Clearly there are some curiosities that are peculiar. But it is necessary that the first to be revealed is that the birth of Jesus, due to historical remnants, possibly was not the month of December.

However, tradition passes from one generation to another and the Christian feeling is what really matters. Everything that is part of Christmas has a meaning, from the Supper to the other symbols of the Christian feast. Sometimes, there may be different ways to celebrate Christmas between one country and another, but everyone involved with the same Christmas spirit.

1. Supper

The Christmas dinner always takes place on the 24th of Christmas Eve, and families prefer to share the moment at midnight. One of the curiosities is about Peru de Natal. The bird is originally from the Mexican Indian tribes and was served for the first time on Thanksgiving Day in mid 1621.

Soon, it became popular and became the main dish at Christmas Dinner.

2. Candles

Candles currently have a figurative meaning, as they represent the light of Jesus. Before, it was just for lighting, but it has become symbolic and present on most tables. Some religious denominations that are of Christian origin, but not Catholic, rule out the use of candles.

But most of them and, above all, Catholics do not do without candles on Christmas Eve.

3. Nativity scene

When looking at the crib, we quickly identified that it shows the Christ birth scene. According to the biblical text and Catholic tradition, Jesus was born in a small village called Bethlehem, as his family traveled during the census period that took place every year in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel.

Thus, along the way, Jesus was born in a stable, a place used to place animals. For this reason, in the manger Jesus was seen lying in a manger and surrounded by the animals of the respective stable. This alongside his mother Mary and his adoptive father Joseph.

4. Christmas tree ornaments

There are several versions for the appearance of the Christmas tree, but the most accepted is that it appeared in pagan parties in the medieval era. Originally, it had nothing to do with Christianity and Christmas. It wasn’t until the 16th century that people started creating Christmas trees that were decorated with apples and walnuts.

Over time, colored balls, flashing lights, among others, were created. A star was also placed on top of the tree, representing the one that would have announced the arrival of the baby Jesus into the world and, at the same time, guided the three wise men who went to visit him.

5. Christmas gifts

When we give people gifts at Christmas, likewise, there is a symbolism. The act represents the moment when the wise men brought gifts to the baby Jesus: incense, gold and myrrh.

Thus, symbolically, we simulate the act of recognizing Jesus in the lives of people we care about and, therefore, we give him away.

6. Holly leaves

Holly leaves are not as popular today as they were a few years ago. But they represent, at Christmas, life and good energy for the Christians who gather together.

It is a species of lucky charm for those who are celebrating Christmas and it is still widely used in some countries.

7. Santa Claus

The figure of Santa Claus remains in the minds of children and even many adults. What nobody knows is that Santa Claus really existed. Even though he is no longer alive, the spirit of goodness preached and his example continues.

It is a Catholic bishop named St. Nicholas, who in turn lived in the fourth century and, at Christmas, visited needy children delivering gifts.