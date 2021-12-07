Check the results of Quina 5723 and Lotofácil 2390 this Monday (6/12)

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, last Monday night (6/12), two lotteries: the 5723 contest by Quina, the 2390 by Lotofácil, the 2245 by Lotomania and the 178 by the Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina, with an expected prize of R$4.7 million, had the following numbers drawn: 07-30-47-54-64.
The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

With an expected prize of BRL 724 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 07-11-12-14-17-27-39-40-55-56-59-62-64-68-78-80-82-83-90-99.
The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 6 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-03-04-05-06-10-11-15-19-21-20-22-23-24.
The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

With an expected prize of R$2.2 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 9
Column 2: 7
Column 3: 5
Column 4: 5
Column 5: 7
Column 6: 4
Column 7: 8

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

