China Says US Boycott of Beijing Winter Games Is Ideological Prejudice | World

China said on Tuesday (7) that the United States had an ideological prejudice when deciding to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are scheduled for February. The Chinese also said the Americans had sinister intentions.

US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

“The US attempt to interfere in the Beijing Winter Olympics due to ideological prejudice, based on lies and rumours, only exposes its sinister intentions,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

China has threatened to retaliate against the United States and asserted that the sporting event is not a setting for political spectacle and political manipulation.

“The United States will pay the price of your wrongful actions, so beware,” Lijian said when asked about any countermeasures by Beijing.

US diplomatic boycott

On Monday, the US government announced it would send the athletes but no diplomatic representatives to the 2022 Olympics due to human rights violations by China, particularly in the Muslim-majority region of Xinjiang (northwest).

If present, “the US diplomatic representation would treat these Games as if nothing had happened, despite the flagrant human rights violations and China’s atrocities in Xinjiang. And we simply cannot do that,” said the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki.