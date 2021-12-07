Christian finds Tulio on the brink of death and shows dark side · TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will show a dark side in Um Lugar ao Sol. The protagonist will hesitate to ask for help when he finds Túlio (Daniel Dantas) fallen on the floor of the Redeemer. The executive will be on the verge of death after suffering a heart attack and will beg for help in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

In the scenes planned to air on December 18th , Bárbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will arrive at the company early and see his brother-in-law on the floor, next to the coffee machine. “An ambulance. Please. I think I’m…”, the jerk will plead.

Forced to participate in the businessman’s dirty scheme to keep him silent about his change of identity, Lara’s ex-boyfriend (Andréia Horta) will give a little thought before bailing out his now partner.

“Just a minute. I’ll be right back”, the good guy will say. He will quickly call 911, but when he is answered, he will be unsure whether to call for rescue or just let his rival die.

Ravi’s best friend (Juan Paiva) will remain at an impasse for a while, until Ruth’s lover (Pathy Dejesus) will call for help again. “Hello, yes, please, I need an ambulance, it’s an emergency. My colleague, I think he’s having a heart attack”, will affirm the businessman.

“I’ll send a unit right away,” the attendant will confirm. “Okay, but how long will it take? And if he doesn’t resist?”, the good guy will ask. “Give me the address, please. In the meantime, I’ll transfer it to the doctor who will guide you,” the operator will reply.

Next, the doctor will ask Christian to test the villain’s vital signs, who will eventually pass out. “Calm down, sir. He must have had a cardiac arrest. I need you to open his shirt and punch him hard in the chest,” the rescuer will reassure.

The usurper of Renato’s identity (Cauã Reymond) will follow the medical guidelines, and Santiago’s son-in-law (José de Abreu) ​​will wake up. A while later, the bad guy will show up at the hospital in recovery.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters.

