Christian hunts Tullius and discovers rotten

In a place in the sun, Christian (Cauã Reymond) and Thulium (Daniel Dantas) will fight a dirty war in the next chapters. The faker will discover the rival’s rottenness, at the same time it will have its entire farce unmasked.

In Lícia Manzo’s plot, Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will be willing to expose all of the rival’s rottenness. Certain that Túlio is involved in plots to embezzle money from the company in Santiago (José de Abreu), he will hunt for evidence.

In scenes that air from the December 7th chapter, Christian will get evidence against the executive. Knowing about the involvement of Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão) with Ruth (Pathy Dejesus), he will decide to break into the engineer’s house.

Christian Discovers Thulius’ Rotten

The boy will be able to make a copy of Ruth’s key. In sequence, he will invade Tulio’s mistress’ house looking for evidence that compromises the rival. Ravi (Juan Paiva) will find pictures of the two together, while his friend will investigate Ruth’s computer.

Christian will reveal to Ravi that he found overpriced quotes presented to the Redeemer. The boy will be determined to expose Tulio’s deceits to Santiago, but he will have to wait for the rich man to leave the hospital, since at this point in the plot he will have suffered a heart attack.

Santiago will be released from the hospital, but there will be a new impediment for Christian. This is because the doctor will advise that the entrepreneur cannot suffer any type of stress.

This will cause Barbara’s husband to be forced to postpone the announcement to his father-in-law, fearing for his state of health when he learns of the rottenness of his son-in-law.

Twist in A Place in the Sun

But the faker will be surprised. Túlio will shock him by calling him Christian dos Santos. From there, the boy will threaten the rival to reveal the company’s embezzlement of money to Santiago.

In another scene, Ravi will tell his friend that Tulio knows the whole truth about his farce having taken over from Renato. And the surprises will not stop there. Upon arriving to work at Redentor, the son of Eunice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) will be surprised by the information that his desk has been moved to Tulio’s room.

The executive will then notify the Christian that he will have to assume the irregularities committed in the company. Tullius will use what he knows about the boy as a trump card in A Place in the Sun. He will threaten to reveal his rival’s entire farce.