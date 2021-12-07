City Hall of Ribeirão Preto

Mobile Lab starts operating this Monday, December 6th

Equipment will map and sequence SARS-CoV-2, in addition to speeding up testing of suspected cases of Covid-19 and variants circulating in the city

12/05/2021 11:08 – Health

The Municipality of Ribeirão Preto officially starts, at 8:30 am this Monday, December 6th, the operations of the Mobile Lab, Itinerant laboratory of the Butantan Institute that will accelerate the diagnosis of Covid-19 tests, sequence and map the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the variants that circulate in the city.

Installed on the promenade of Praça XV de Novembro, the The equipment, equipped with high technology, will enable the diagnosis within 24 hours, counting from the moment the samples arrive in the container, while the sequencing will take from three to six days. The entire process between sample testing and variant analysis takes ten to 12 days.

Through the genomic sequencing of part of the samples that were positive in the RT-PCR test, it is possible to know which are the most critical regions and the predominant variants in each Regional Health Department (DRS).

“To stop the propagation of a variant, it is necessary to act quickly, and the equipment in Ribeirão Preto will improve the process, reduce delivery time and increase the efficiency of results. The sooner we have the result, the faster we can activate our Epidemiological Surveillance and take even more effective blocking actions, to contain the spread of the virus and its variants in the city”, explains the municipal secretary of Health, José Carlos Moura.

The traveling laboratory has three genetic sequencers, DNA extractor, centrifuge, refrigerator and freezer for sample storage and processing capacity up to 3,000 RT-PCR exam samples per week, with diagnosis within 24 hours.

The initiative, managed by the Butantan Institute, brings together 29 laboratories that work in a collaborative and organized way to deliver, within 72 hours, the Covid-19 exam reports to patients in São Paulo.

It will be possible to see scientists working

The laboratory will not receive samples directly from the population. The samples will be sent by the health services of Ribeirão Preto and other cities in the region.

Residents of Ribeirão Preto will be able to follow the researchers’ work closely. This is because the structure of the vehicle, which is more than 12 meters long and almost 3 meters high, has a part of glass that allows observation of the procedures carried out by scientists and Butantan employees working on the project.

“This container is a highly complex itinerant unit for identifying large volumes where variants are circulating. It is a complete sequencing laboratory”, explains Dimas Covas, director of the Butantan Institute.