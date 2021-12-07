Climber receives half of treasure he stumbled upon while climbing in 2013

Abhishek Pratap

Mont Blanc

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

The gemstone found by the climber is believed to be from an Air India plane that crashed on Mont Blanc mountain in 1966

A climber who found a treasure trove of emeralds, rubies and sapphires buried for decades in a box in France’s Mont Blanc mountains has now received half of those gems.

The climber was praised for handing over the box to the police, as required by French law.

And now, eight years after his discovery, he has been rewarded with half the treasure of hundreds of precious stones. And Chamonix’s local authority took the other half after a failed attempt to locate the owner’s family in India.

