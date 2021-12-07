Coaches, athletes, relegation: the similarities between Sport and Chape in 2021 (a mere coincidence?) | soccer

On a scale of games that are worthless for a competition, the duel between Chapecoense and Sport would be in the maximum gradation – or very close to it. Relegated in advance, the teams enter the Arena Condá lawn at 9 pm on Monday with the classic motivation of those who lack motivation (honor the shirt, finish the championship well…)

Florentín has Hernanes suspended, but rules out release of athletes against Chape

Chapecoense fans take a protest banner to the game, but the act is vetoed

A melancholy fate that has some similarities. In the current season, in addition to the failure in Brasileirão, the teams shared coaches, players, fasts… The ge remembers the two teams’ common points.

The first time the names of Chapecoense and Sport crossed this season was in April, shortly before the start of Serie A. After dismissing Jair Ventura from the rubro-negro team, Leão found a replacement in the then coach of Chapecoense: Umberto Louzer.

The coach even had to pay the termination fine to leave the Santa Catarina team.

1 of 9 Umberto Louzer has been in charge of both clubs this season: Chapecoense and Sport — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press Umberto Louzer led the two clubs this season: Chapecoense and Sport — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press

The coach’s experience at Sport was not good. State runner-up, Louzer led the team in a period of extreme instability, marked by the resignations of the president and vice president, Milton Bivar and Carlos Frederico, respectively, salary delays and friction between the board and the cast. He left the rubro-negro command in August, after the defeat by São Paulo – a mutually agreed solution.

Louzer was not the only coach to command the two teams in the 2021 season. He shares the “honor” with Jair Ventura, who took the opposite path: he started the season at Sport. He couldn’t resist the bad start to the season and was fired after the team’s elimination in Nordestão, at the beginning of April.

2 of 9 Jair Ventura Chapecoense — Photo: Marcos Riboli Jair Ventura Chapecoense — Photo: Marcos Riboli

A little over a month later, Ventura returned to work. Hired by Chapecoense to replace Mozart, hoping to make the team react in Brasileirão. He was fired after 14 games – four draws and ten defeats.

Jair also assumed a third team this season: Juventude, which is in the fight to escape relegation – has a decisive game this Monday against São Paulo, in Morumbi.

Another common trait between teams is offensive performance. The teams have the worst attacks in the competition. Sport managed to score less than Chape. Leão swung the net 22 times against Chape’s 27 times.

Together, the two teams scored 49 goals, less than Atlético-MG (64 goals), Flamengo (69), Palmeiras (57) and Bragantino (54). The top scorers of the two teams in Brasileirão are Mikael (Sport – 7 goals) and Mike (Chapecoense – 5 goals).

3 of 9 Mikael is Sport’s top scorer at Brasileirão, with seven goals — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Mikael is Sport’s top scorer at Brasileirão, with seven goals — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Speaking of Mike, the striker is a candidate to enforce the “Ex’s Law” this Monday. The athlete wore the Sport shirt between 2014 and 2015, on loan from Internacional. He has been with Chapecoense since 2020.

4 of 9 Mike while at Sport, in 2015 — Photo: Aldo Carneiro / Pernambuco Press Mike while at Sport, in 2015 — Photo: Aldo Carneiro / Pernambuco Press

5 of 9 Mike celebrates goal scored against Bragantino this year — Photo: Marcio Cunha/ACF Mike celebrates goal scored against Bragantino this year — Photo: Marcio Cunha/ACF

There is, in the Sport’s cast, a former athlete from Chapecoense. Who wore the jerseys of both teams this season, including: Paulinho Moccelin. He, however, is suspended from tonight’s duel – he received his third yellow card against Flamengo.

6 of 9 Paulinho Moccelin training at Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport Paulinho Moccelin training at Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport

7 of 9 Paulinho Moccelin during a visit to Chape — Photo: Márcio Cunha / Chapecoense Paulinho Moccelin during a visit to Chape — Photo: Márcio Cunha / Chapecoense

The trajectory of the two teams, in addition to relegation in Serie A, has in common the loss of state titles. In both cases, the defeat was for a Serie B rival. Sport lost the title to Náutico, in a penalty shootout; Chape lost the cup to Avaí, which gained access this year and will be in the first division in 2022.

8 of 9 Sport players lament defeat in the final of the Pernambuco Championship to Nautico — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Sport players lament defeat in the final of the Pernambuco Championship to Nautico — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press