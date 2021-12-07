Coamo anticipates R$194 million in leftovers

The anticipation of part of the surplus for each year is already a tradition at Coamo Agroindustrial Cooperativa. On the afternoon of Monday, 06, the board of the cooperative announced that the money will be distributed on December 13th in the amount of R$ 194 million to the more than 30 thousand members, according to the movement of each one in the cooperative upon delivery soybean, corn and wheat and input acquisition. This is a moment that is eagerly awaited by associated farmers and communities in the cooperative’s area of ​​operation in Paraná, Santa Catarina and Mato Grosso do Sul.

Members who have the Coamo Application will be able to access the amount deposited directly in the application. The chairman of the Boards of Directors of Coamo and Credicoamo, José Aroldo Gallassini, highlights that the tradition of anticipating leftovers is a benefit celebrated by the membership. “The cooperative members know that December is the month for anticipating leftovers, it is a long-awaited moment, and this is only possible due to the solidity of the cooperative”, he emphasizes.

According to him, the year was difficult, as the country is still experiencing the pandemic. For agriculture, 2021 was also not easy due to the climate. “It was a year in which we had a little of everything. Crops suffered mainly from drought and frost causing losses in the production of soybean, corn second crop and wheat. On the other hand, prices contributed and the result turned out to be satisfactory”, he says and reveals that Coamo’s global revenue should close at R$23 billion. “The numbers still depend on the balance sheet closing and the value will be presented at the AGM [Assembleia Geral Ordinária], in early February.”

Gallassini explains that the anticipation of leftovers refers to products sold by members until November 30th. “We have a large volume of soy and corn delivered to the cooperative, but which have not yet been sold by the members. We also have inputs for the second corn crop, which are not included in the leftovers because the order has been placed, but has not yet been withdrawn. However, the anticipated value is great and the member does what he wants with this money. Generally, they use it to spend the end of the year with the family, as they know that the highest value of the leftovers will be in February, when they will use it to pay the bills and invest in the property.”