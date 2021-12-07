Collapse of two houses in Belo Horizonte kills baby and 35-year-old man – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: João Eduardo Santana Building collapse kills two people in the Jaqueline neighborhood in Belo Horizonte

Two people died and three were injured in the collapse of two houses – one with four floors and the other with three, which are next to each other – in the early hours of Tuesday (7), on Rua Gonçalo de Souza Barros, in the Jaqueline neighborhood in the North region of Belo Horizonte.

Two women, a 19-year-old girl and a 13-year-old teenager, were rescued alive from the rubble by neighbors shortly after the disaster.

The eldest was taken to the UPA Venda Nova and the teenager was sent to the Hospital de Pronto-Socorro Risoleta Neves, having been discharged during the night.

With the arrival of the Fire Department, two other victims were located. A child aged one year and eight months, a girl, who could not resist the injuries and died in the collapse, and her mother, aged 23, removed from the rubble alive and taken to the Risoleta Neves and is now in the emergency department from hospital.

Around 4:38 am, the Fire Department soldiers found the body of a 35-year-old man.

The five victims – the two dead and the three wounded – were in the same three-story residence.

According to the Fire Department, the four-story house was empty. Residents said it has recently undergone renovations.

Civil Defense is already on site to assess the structure. The street is completely closed, but residents of the other houses did not need to evacuate.