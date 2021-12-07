Comet Leonard: See amazing photos of the object that can be seen with the naked eye

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Comet Leonard: See amazing photos of the object that can be seen with the naked eye 6 Views

Comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard), or simply Comet Leonard, is already close to Earth. For now, it is visible to some telescopes, but the expectation is that we will be able to observe it with the naked eye next weekend. While the day hasn’t arrived yet, we can check out some photos taken by astronomers from several countries.

Discovered in January at the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona by research expert Greg Leonard, the comet passed by the globular cluster M3, providing an even more incredible spectacle. Next Wednesday (8), it will be with an even smaller magnitude (that is, it will be brighter in the night sky).

Unfortunately, this is not yet the time to observe here in Brazil. Is that, for now, it follows the sunrise, that is, the comet appears in our hemisphere during the day. If we could see it in the daytime sky, we would see its trajectory draw an arc below our star, following the solar movement. This means that it is born in the east and sets in the west.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

But in countries like Italy, it also appears during the night, which is why projects like The Virtual Telescope get images that capture the cometary tail and the coma. Incidentally, The Virtual Telescope will broadcast the Wednesday observation live.

Photos of Comet Leonard

Check out some images below that give you a taste of what we might be able to see with the naked eye next week:

Comet Leonard on December 4, 2021 (Image: Reproduction/The Virtual Telescope Project)

And, below, you can set a reminder in the video where next Wednesday’s (8) observation will be broadcast by The Virtual Telescope Project.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Study shows that CS:GO is the FPS that most relieves stress

A study by the University of Leeds, one of the largest in the UK, found …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved