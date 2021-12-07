Commentator abandons broadcast upon discovering mother’s death

The commentator and former Arsenal player, Ian Wright, left the broadcast he would make this Saturday (4/11), minutes before it went on air, when he found out about his mother’s death. The information is from the English tabloid newspaper The Sun. Wright was covering the match between Rochdale and Plymouth Argyle for the FA Cup.

The match was at half-time and seconds before returning to the air, the former player received the information about his mother. Ian left the stadium and went to meet the other family members.

Host Mark Pougatch suggested that the former player drop the broadcast, a suggestion Wright accepted.

Ian had already commented on the difficult relationship he had with his mother due to his stepfather, who, according to the player, had an abusive behavior. Despite this, he left in a hurry to take care of what had happened.

Plymouth ended up beating Plymouth Argyle 2-1.

