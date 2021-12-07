Commission approves project to change fuel price policy – News

The Federal Senate’s CAE (Commission for Economic Affairs) approved, on Tuesday (7), the report on the bill that changes Petrobras’ fuel price policy, with the aim of containing successive increases. Among the points of the article, which now follows the House’s plenary, there is the creation of a program to stabilize fuel prices.

The text stipulates guidelines for the pricing policy for oil products, taking into account not only international prices, but also internal production costs, in order to better reflect the local reality.

The report, by senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), maintained the tripod proposed in the initial project, by senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), for the price control of diesel, gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas consisting of: 1 ) creation of a pricing policy for petroleum derivatives; 2) creation of a “bands” mechanism to dampen the price volatility of these derivatives; 3) presentation of funding sources for price containment.

The moving band of variation for oil products works as follows: when prices are low, the resources corresponding to the difference between the market price and the lower limit of the band are accumulated. In the opposite situation, as explained in one of the reports, when prices are above the upper limit of the band, resources are used to keep prices within the band.

The report proposes the creation of a Stabilization Program, with the purpose of reducing the volatility of oil derivatives prices. The program will be regulated by an act of the Executive Branch, which will define, according to the text, the form of use of resources and the parameters for reducing price volatility.

The document describes four sources of revenue: “Export tax levied on crude oil; Petrobras dividends owed to the Union; government participations destined to the Union, resulting from both the concession regime and the production-sharing regime, subject to binding obligations established in the legislation; and positive result verified in the half-yearly balance of the Central Bank of Brazil of the management of foreign exchange reserves.”

There was government resistance in relation to the first point, the export tax levied on crude oil, which indicated fear of Petrobras’ loss of competitiveness. During the session, the senators discussed the possibility of postponing the discussion, in order to hear, once again, the government, but they decided to approve the text. The debate will take place in the House’s plenary.

The report defined that the rates of the Export Tax levied on crude oil are: “0% for the value of crude oil up to US$45 per barrel; a minimum of 2.5% and a maximum of 7.5% applied only on the portion of the value of the value of crude oil above US$ 45 per barrel and below or equal to US$ 85 per barrel; at least 7.5% and maximum 12.5% ​​applied only on the portion of the value of crude oil above of US$ 85 per barrel and less than or equal to US$ 100 per barrel; and a minimum of 12.5% ​​and a maximum of 20% applied only on the portion of the value of crude oil above US$ 100 per barrel.”