Company president fires 900 employees per meeting at Zoom

More than 900 employees of the American company Better.com were told they would be fired during a virtual meeting by Zoom. The company’s CEO, Vishal Garg, said on Wednesday (1st/12), during a meeting, that 9% of the company’s workforce would be dismissed.

The recording, which lasted just three minutes, was seen by CNN Business. “If you’re on this conference call, you’re part of the unlucky group that’s getting fired,” Garg said. “This is the second time in my career that I’ve done this and I don’t want to do this. , came to say Garg. Among those fired were the diversity, equity and inclusion recruitment team.

In a statement to CNN, the company said the layoffs had to be made due to a balance sheet made by the company. Dismissed employees reported to the magazine fortune who were accused of “theft” by the CEO, who called them “unproductive” for working only two hours a day.

