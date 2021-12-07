Cooperative promotes the planting of more than 2,000 tree seedlings in the North region of PR

Unimed Londrina carried out the symbolic planting of 2,444 fruit tree seedlings on December 2nd at Ecovillas do Lago, in Sertanópolis, in the North of Paraná. The action was part of the Bosque da Vida program and aimed to neutralize the emission of carbon dioxide produced by the cooperative through the use of electricity, use of a car fleet, incineration of contaminating waste, etc.

CO2 Neutralization – “The planting, in addition to contributing to the reforestation of degraded areas, was intended to help neutralize the CO2 produced by the cooperative between the years 2019 and 2020”, highlights Fabianne Piojetti, Sustainability Manager at Unimed Londrina.

Calculation – To define the exact number of plants to neutralize CO2 emissions, Unimed Londrina used a calculator developed by Unimed do Brasil that measures the necessary amount of seedlings according to the cooperative’s expenses and actions carried out within a given period.

Pandemic – Piojetti emphasizes that the new coronavirus pandemic was one of the aggravating factors for the increase in the emission of pollutants in the last two years. “Despite having limited some in-person actions, contrary to popular belief, the pandemic boosted our CO2 emission. The increase in waste incineration at the Emergency Room (PA), for example, has intensified the emission of pollutants”, he warns.

Total – With the addition of this year’s seedlings, the project has planted 15,779 seedlings since the beginning of activities in 2008. “The seedlings were obtained from the Instituto Água e Terra (IAT) in Londrina”, comments Fabianne.

Participation – The symbolic planting had the participation of ten volunteer employees, as explained by the Sustainability Analyst at Unimed Londrina, Aliny Marendaz. “Each employee was responsible for planting some seedlings and the rest was in charge of the Ecovillas team”, he adds.

Environmental responsibility – The executive secretary of Unimed Londrina, Francilaine Tome Ferreira, was one of the planting volunteers. “The moment marks the responsibility that the cooperative has with the environmental issue and alerts us as citizens to seek a balance for the sustainability of the environment”, he assesses. (Unimed Londrina Press)