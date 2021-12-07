Corinthians Board of Directors schedules a meeting with Paulinho and may sign a contract | corinthians

The Corinthians board has scheduled a meeting with defensive midfielder Paulinho and his manager and may announce the hiring of the 33-year-old midfielder next week.

President of Timão, Duílio Monteiro Alves asked the player to go to CT Joaquim Grava as of Friday, the 10th, when the delegation will have returned from Caxias do Sul after facing Juventude. The idea is to take advantage of the group’s vacation to start decisions for 2022.

The tendency is for Paulinho to be the first reinforcement announced for next season. The club is also looking for a high-level center forward to qualify the squad for the Libertadores dispute.

Paulinho used the CT structure for a few days last month, but then went traveling with his family. If the deal goes through, he is expected to re-appear with the cast in January.

Free on the market after terminating the contract with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, the player has published photos on his social networks performing physical training.

For Timão, Paulinho played 167 games and scored 34 goals from 2010 to 2013. The defensive midfielder was champion of the Libertadores and Mundial, in 2012, after having won the Brazilian Championship, in 2011. He was also São Paulo champion in 2013.

