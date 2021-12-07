Corinthians can now ‘help’ Grmio save themselves from relegation to Serie B

The Corinthians fan spent the last week anticipating a victory at the Neo Química Arena and seeing Grêmio relegated. Fiel, who would like to see this scenario as a kind of revenge for 2007, can now see Timão help the team from Rio Grande do Sul to remain in Serie A.

That’s because Corinthians faces Juventude in the last round of the Brasileirão, Grêmio’s direct opponent in the fight not to fall. If Timão guarantees the three points in Alfredo Jaconi, the team from Rio Grande do Sul will reduce one of the factors that could cause its downfall. With this scenario, Mancini’s men would need to win the duel against Atlético-MG and hope for Bahia not to score points against Fortaleza.

On the other hand, if Juventude tie or beat Timão on Thursday, Grêmio is relegated regardless of the result against Atlético-MG. Corinthians, however, cannot give up the three points in order not to run the risk of seeing Fortaleza, fifth place, with 55 points, take fourth place in the table.

The revenge intended by Fiel is in relation to the year 2007. On that occasion, on December 2nd, Corinthians and Grêmio drew 1-1, in Porto Alegre. The result, combined with the victory of Goiás over Internacional, in the same round, confirmed the relegation of Timão. This Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, fans took several banners, coffins and balloons alluding to the fact and provoking possible relegation.

Given the scenario explained above, the my helm Do you want to know what you, Corinthians fans, prefer: to guarantee the three points and fourth place or to see Grêmio go down with one more "little push" from Alvinegro?

In time: all games of the 38th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro take place on Thursday, the 9th, at 9:30 pm.

