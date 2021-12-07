Corinthians closes season with 60% success at home

Corinthians’ 2021 season as home team has come to an end. From March to December, Timão played 31 games at the Neo Química Arena and won 60.2% of the points played between the commitments in the Campeonato Paulista, Copa Sudamericana, Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão. It was the second worst mark of the Parque São Jorge club in its stadium, inaugurated in 2014.

Led by Vagner Mancini, Fernando Lázaro and Sylvinho, Corinthians has won 16 victories, drawn eight times and been defeated seven times in Itaquera. The use only surpassed the numbers of last season, when Alvinegro registered a use of 57.1% of the points played in Itaquera.

Throughout 2021, the crowd factor made a difference to Corinthians’ results on the field. Due to the pandemic and the need to act with the gates closed, the team played 23 matches without the presence of an audience and won 49.% of the points, with nine wins, seven draws and seven defeats.

Starting in October, when the Government of São Paulo released the gradual return of fans to sporting events, Corinthians’ performance soared. In eight matches, Sylvinho’s men had seven wins and yesterday’s draw (5), against Grêmio. Altogether, with Faithful present in the stands, Timão got more than 90% of the points.

Corinthians’ best year at Neo Química Arena was 2015, when the team achieved 80% success with 26 victories in 35 matches played at home. That season, under Tite’s command, Alvinegro won the Brazilian Championship title.

The use of Corinthians in the Neo Química Arena:

2021 – 60.2%

2020 – 57.1%

2019 – 61.4%

2018 – 62.8%

2017 – 69.6%

2016 – 78.4%

2015 – 80%

2014 – 75.9%