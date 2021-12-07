Corinthians confirms sold out tickets for the Paulista Feminine final at Neo Qumica Arena

Corinthians confirmed this Monday night that tickets for the Paulistão Mulheres final are sold out. Fiel has already reserved all available tickets to watch the decision against São Paulo, at Neo Química Arena.

Tickets were sold out with about 24 hours – tickets began to be released gradually last Sunday night. Remember that fans will not have to pay for tickets, which only had to be reserved on the website.

“The reservations for tickets for the match between Corinthians and São Paulo, on Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena are sold out. Thanks a lot, Faithful! We want all of you on the 8th, at Casa do Povo!”, says the publication made by official profile of the sport on social media – see the post below.

Throughout the day, it is worth mentioning, the social networks were crowded by complaints from the fans, who faced difficulties with booking on the website. The club has not yet informed what was the load of tickets made available.

Corinthians has the support of Fiel playing at Neo Química Arena at 9:00 pm on Wednesday to reverse the result of the first game. São Paulo has the advantage of the score 1-0. Timão tries for its third title of the year, the first in front of the fans, and also lives the expectation for a possible break of the attendance record.

Check out the Corinthians publication

