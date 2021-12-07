Corinthians fans sell out tickets for the women’s Paulistão final at the Arena | corinthians

In two days, Corinthians fans used up the amount of tickets made available for the final of the São Paulo Women’s Championship. The duel takes place this Wednesday, at 9 pm (GMT), against São Paulo, at Neo Química Arena. The club did not inform the number of entries made available.

Tickets were distributed free of charge to those who accessed the website to make their reservations. Tickets for all sectors except Lower West were made available to the loyal fans.

See too:

+ Diego Costa is suggested to Corinthians, who refuses; understand

+ Management schedules a meeting, and Paulinho should be the first backup

The duel this Wednesday will be broadcast live on SporTV, with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Ana Thais Matos and Renata Mendonça, from 20:30. Don’t miss it!

1 of 2 Corinthians fans promises to fill Neo Química Arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Corinthians fans promise to fill Neo Química Arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Timão lost the first game by 1-0, a duel that was played at Morumbi. Now, he will need to equal the goal difference to take the decision to penalties or win by two or more goals to go without penalties with the cup.

The team led by Arthur Elias is two-time champions from São Paulo, with titles conquered in 2019 and 2020. In the first year of the cup, Fiel also filled the stadium against the same rival. There were 28 thousand people present at the Arena in a victory against São Paulo.

+ Read more news about Corinthians