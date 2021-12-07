Corinthians has advanced talks for renewals with Cssio and Fagner; see details

Corinthians is already working to renew the contract of two of the most experienced players in the current squad. The Alvinegra board and the staff of Cássio and Fagner have conversations in advance for the extension of their bond. The portal my helm found that the negotiations are for a bond of two more years.

Cássio, aged 34, and Fagner, aged 32, are managed by Carlos Leite. That’s why the renovations are being carried out simultaneously, as happened in the last few times. About a month ago, in fact, the duo renewed their career agency relationship with the entrepreneur.

At this time, both the goalkeeper and the right-back are linked until December 31, 2022. Confirmation of the renewals would then place the pair under contract with the club until December 31, 2024.

The tendency is for the last details to be resolved in the coming days. After the Brasileirão, during the squad’s vacation, Corinthians must officially announce the extension of the bond between the two players who have been at Parque São Jorge for the longest time.

It is worth remembering that in Corinthians’ last financial statement, closed on December 31, 2020, Cássio and Fagner had a few million to receive from image rights. Most likely, the club will use this longer contract period to dilute these debts.

Cássio arrived at Corinthians in January 2012, coming from PSV Netherlands. In ten seasons, the Giant became one of the greatest in history by winning nine titles, being the protagonist of the team in most of them.

Carlos Leite and Cassio; businessman and goalkeeper renewed their career agency bond about a month ago Reproduction/Instagram

With the renewal, the goalkeeper would jump from ten to 13 consecutive years at the club. If he maintains his current starting position during the period, Cássio will become the second athlete with more games in history, opening up some perspective of aiming for the absolute leader – has 563 matches and Wladimir, the first, with 806.

Fagner, in turn, started in the Corinthians youth categories and had his first chance in the first team in 2006. Back at the club in 2014, the full-back is already in his eighth season. With the renewal, the defender could reach 11 consecutive years as the team’s starter. Right now, Fagner has 435 games.

See more at: Fagner, Cssio, Mercado da Bola and Corinthians' Board of Directors.