Corinthians maintains fourth position at the end of the 37th round of the Brazilian Nationals; see full table

On Sunday afternoon, Corinthians was only tied with Grêmio, even playing at the Neo Química Arena, in a game of the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. Despite the result, the team coached by Sylvinho is still in fourth place after the end of the round.
This is due to the defeat of Fortaleza. On Monday night, the team coached by Vojvoda lost to Cuiabá, away from home, and parked in the 55 points conquered. With that, Timão’s advantage increased by one point, as the team reached 57 points. Therefore, the last round will define who finishes the Brasileirão in fourth place.
Due to Red Bull Bragantino’s defeat by Atlético Mineiro, Corinthians also secured at least fifth place in the national tournament. That’s because the team from the interior of São Paulo got 53 points and can only reach 56.
Also on account of Fluminense’s defeat by Bahia, Corinthians guaranteed its classification for the group stage of the Libertadores 2022. The team from Rio de Janeiro is in seventh place with 51 points and no longer catches Sylvinho’s team.
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|84
|37
|26
|6
|5
|64
|30
|34
|76
|2nd
|Flamengo
|71
|37
|21
|8
|8
|69
|34
|35
|64
|3rd
|palm trees
|63
|37
|19
|6
|12
|57
|43
|14
|57
|4th
|Corinthians
|57
|37
|15
|12
|10
|40
|35
|5
|51
|5th
|strength
|55
|37
|16
|7
|14
|42
|44
|-two
|50
|6th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|53
|37
|13
|14
|10
|54
|46
|8
|48
|7th
|Fluminense
|51
|37
|14
|9
|14
|35
|38
|-3
|46
|8th
|America-MG
|50
|37
|12
|14
|11
|39
|37
|two
|45
|9th
|Atlético-GO
|50
|37
|12
|14
|11
|31
|36
|-5
|45
|10th
|Ceará
|50
|37
|11
|17
|9
|39
|37
|two
|45
|11th
|saints
|49
|37
|12
|13
|12
|34
|39
|-5
|44
|12th
|International
|48
|37
|12
|12
|13
|44
|41
|3
|43
|13th
|São Paulo
|48
|37
|11
|15
|11
|31
|37
|-6
|43
|14th
|Athletic-PR
|46
|37
|13
|7
|17
|40
|44
|-4
|41
|15th
|Cuiabá
|46
|37
|10
|16
|11
|33
|36
|-3
|41
|16th
|Bahia
|43
|37
|11
|10
|16
|41
|49
|-8
|39
|17th
|Youth
|43
|37
|10
|13
|14
|35
|44
|-9
|39
|18th
|Guild
|40
|37
|11
|7
|19
|40
|48
|-8
|36
|19th
|sport
|37
|37
|9
|10
|18
|23
|36
|-13
|33
|20th
|Chapecoense
|15
|37
|1
|12
|24
|27
|64
|-37
|14
See also all the rounds and more information about the classification of the Brazilian Championship on the special page with the competition table.
Watch the games of the 37th round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 12/05/2021
16:00 – Bahia 2 x 0 Fluminense
16:00 – Atlético-MG 4 x 3 Red Bull Bragantino
16:00 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Guild
19:00 – Ceará 0 x 0 América-MG
Games on 12/06/2021
19:00 – Athletico-PR 0 x 0 Palmeiras
19:00 – São Paulo 3 x 1 Youth
20:00 – Cuiabá 1 x 0 Fortaleza
20:00 – International 1 x 2 Atlético-GO
20:00 – Flamengo 0 x 1 Santos
21:00 – Chapecoense 0 x 1 Sport
Watch the games of the 38th round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 12/09/2021
9:30 pm – Atlético-GO x Flamengo
9:30 pm – Youth x Corinthians
9:30 pm – Red Bull Bragantino x International
9:30 pm – Sport x Athletico-PR
9:30 pm – Fortaleza x Bahia
9:30 pm – Grêmio x Atlético-MG
9:30 pm – America-MG x São Paulo
9:30 pm – Santos x Cuiabá
9:30 pm – Palmeiras x Ceará
9:30 pm – Fluminense x Chapecoense
