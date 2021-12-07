Corinthians maintains fourth position at the end of the 37th round of the Brazilian Nationals; see full table

On Sunday afternoon, Corinthians was only tied with Grêmio, even playing at the Neo Química Arena, in a game of the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. Despite the result, the team coached by Sylvinho is still in fourth place after the end of the round.

This is due to the defeat of Fortaleza. On Monday night, the team coached by Vojvoda lost to Cuiabá, away from home, and parked in the 55 points conquered. With that, Timão’s advantage increased by one point, as the team reached 57 points. Therefore, the last round will define who finishes the Brasileirão in fourth place.

Due to Red Bull Bragantino’s defeat by Atlético Mineiro, Corinthians also secured at least fifth place in the national tournament. That’s because the team from the interior of São Paulo got 53 points and can only reach 56.

Also on account of Fluminense’s defeat by Bahia, Corinthians guaranteed its classification for the group stage of the Libertadores 2022. The team from Rio de Janeiro is in seventh place with 51 points and no longer catches Sylvinho’s team.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stAtlético-MG8437266564303476
2ndFlamengo7137218869343564
3rdpalm trees63371961257431457
4thCorinthians57371512104035551
5thstrength5537167144244-two50
6thRed Bull Bragantino53371314105446848
7thFluminense5137149143538-346
8thAmerica-MG50371214113937two45
9thAtlético-GO50371214113136-545
10thCeará5037111793937two45
11thsaints49371213123439-544
12thInternational48371212134441343
13thSão Paulo48371115113137-643
14thAthletic-PR4637137174044-441
15thCuiabá46371016113336-341
16thBahia43371110164149-839
17thYouth43371013143544-939
18thGuild4037117194048-836
19thsport3737910182336-1333
20thChapecoense1537112242764-3714

See also all the rounds and more information about the classification of the Brazilian Championship on the special page with the competition table.

Watch the games of the 37th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 12/05/2021
16:00 – Bahia 2 x 0 Fluminense
16:00 – Atlético-MG 4 x 3 Red Bull Bragantino
16:00 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Guild
19:00 – Ceará 0 x 0 América-MG
Games on 12/06/2021
19:00 – Athletico-PR 0 x 0 Palmeiras
19:00 – São Paulo 3 x 1 Youth
20:00 – Cuiabá 1 x 0 Fortaleza
20:00 – International 1 x 2 Atlético-GO
20:00 – Flamengo 0 x 1 Santos
21:00 – Chapecoense 0 x 1 Sport

Watch the games of the 38th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 12/09/2021
9:30 pm – Atlético-GO x Flamengo
9:30 pm – Youth x Corinthians
9:30 pm – Red Bull Bragantino x International
9:30 pm – Sport x Athletico-PR
9:30 pm – Fortaleza x Bahia
9:30 pm – Grêmio x Atlético-MG
9:30 pm – America-MG x São Paulo
9:30 pm – Santos x Cuiabá
9:30 pm – Palmeiras x Ceará
9:30 pm – Fluminense x Chapecoense

See more at: Brazilian Championship.

