Corinthians maintains fourth position at the end of the 37th round of the Brazilian Nationals; see full table

On Sunday afternoon, Corinthians was only tied with Grêmio, even playing at the Neo Química Arena, in a game of the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. Despite the result, the team coached by Sylvinho is still in fourth place after the end of the round.

This is due to the defeat of Fortaleza. On Monday night, the team coached by Vojvoda lost to Cuiabá, away from home, and parked in the 55 points conquered. With that, Timão’s advantage increased by one point, as the team reached 57 points. Therefore, the last round will define who finishes the Brasileirão in fourth place.

Due to Red Bull Bragantino’s defeat by Atlético Mineiro, Corinthians also secured at least fifth place in the national tournament. That’s because the team from the interior of São Paulo got 53 points and can only reach 56.

Also on account of Fluminense’s defeat by Bahia, Corinthians guaranteed its classification for the group stage of the Libertadores 2022. The team from Rio de Janeiro is in seventh place with 51 points and no longer catches Sylvinho’s team.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 84 37 26 6 5 64 30 34 76 2nd Flamengo 71 37 21 8 8 69 34 35 64 3rd palm trees 63 37 19 6 12 57 43 14 57 4th Corinthians 57 37 15 12 10 40 35 5 51 5th strength 55 37 16 7 14 42 44 -two 50 6th Red Bull Bragantino 53 37 13 14 10 54 46 8 48 7th Fluminense 51 37 14 9 14 35 38 -3 46 8th America-MG 50 37 12 14 11 39 37 two 45 9th Atlético-GO 50 37 12 14 11 31 36 -5 45 10th Ceará 50 37 11 17 9 39 37 two 45 11th saints 49 37 12 13 12 34 39 -5 44 12th International 48 37 12 12 13 44 41 3 43 13th São Paulo 48 37 11 15 11 31 37 -6 43 14th Athletic-PR 46 37 13 7 17 40 44 -4 41 15th Cuiabá 46 37 10 16 11 33 36 -3 41 16th Bahia 43 37 11 10 16 41 49 -8 39 17th Youth 43 37 10 13 14 35 44 -9 39 18th Guild 40 37 11 7 19 40 48 -8 36 19th sport 37 37 9 10 18 23 36 -13 33 20th Chapecoense 15 37 1 12 24 27 64 -37 14

See also all the rounds and more information about the classification of the Brazilian Championship on the special page with the competition table.

Watch the games of the 37th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 12/05/2021

16:00 – Bahia 2 x 0 Fluminense

16:00 – Atlético-MG 4 x 3 Red Bull Bragantino

16:00 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Guild

19:00 – Ceará 0 x 0 América-MG

Games on 12/06/2021

19:00 – Athletico-PR 0 x 0 Palmeiras

19:00 – São Paulo 3 x 1 Youth

20:00 – Cuiabá 1 x 0 Fortaleza

20:00 – International 1 x 2 Atlético-GO

20:00 – Flamengo 0 x 1 Santos

21:00 – Chapecoense 0 x 1 Sport

Watch the games of the 38th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 12/09/2021

9:30 pm – Atlético-GO x Flamengo

9:30 pm – Youth x Corinthians

9:30 pm – Red Bull Bragantino x International

9:30 pm – Sport x Athletico-PR

9:30 pm – Fortaleza x Bahia

9:30 pm – Grêmio x Atlético-MG

9:30 pm – America-MG x São Paulo

9:30 pm – Santos x Cuiabá

9:30 pm – Palmeiras x Ceará

9:30 pm – Fluminense x Chapecoense

