Corinthians mourns the death of Antonia Mancini, mother of coach Vagner Mancini

Corinthians used its social networks this Monday afternoon for an important position. The club paid its condolences and mourned the death of Antonia Monroe Mancini, mother of coach Vagner Mancini.

Antonia died in the interior of São Paulo, in Ribeirão Preto, this Monday morning. The reason for the death was not disclosed, but the coach’s mother had been hospitalized since last Saturday, the 4th.

“Corinthians expresses its regret for the passing of Antonia Monroe Mancini, mother of coach Vagner Mancini. We wish family and friends a lot of strength in this moment of grief and grief”, says the Corinthians post – see the publication below.

Mancini traveled with the Grêmio delegation to São Paulo, where he faced Corinthians last Sunday. After the match, which ended up tied at 1-1, the coach went to the interior and now should only play again in the South next Tuesday.

Mancini had a recent spell at Corinthians, where he shared opinions. The coach helped the team escape from the bottom of the Brasileirão table, but later saw his work stagnate and become unsustainable. In all, there were 45 games divided between 20 wins, 13 draws and 12 defeats.

Check out the Corinthians publication

Reproduction/Twitter

See more at: Vagner Mancini.