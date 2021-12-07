Corinthians must seal the departure of base manager and already has replacement options on the radar | corinthians

After receiving a proposal to take over the professional management of Vasco in 2022, the manager Carlos Brazil should hand over the position in a meeting with the president Duílio Monteiro Alves, the director Osvaldo Neto and the director Jacinto Antônio Ribeiro, Jaça.

Brazil arrived at Timão in June and has been with the club for less than six months. Previously, he had played the role of manager of the Vasco base, arriving at the São Paulo club to replace Fernando Yamada.

Behind the scenes, Corinthians is already looking for a replacement and has two names as favorites in this first moment: André Figueiredo, former Atlético-MG and now technical coordinator of Ceará, and André Mazzuco, who was the executive of the professional team at Santos between May and October this year.

Carlos Brazil had, according to information from people involved in the base, one of the highest salaries in the country among training football executives.

Highly valued in Duílio Monteiro Alves’ management, he brought professionals to different areas of the club, such as press relations, performance analysis and coordination. In an interview with ge about a month ago, he explained the changes in the department:

– The base needed an investment in coordination. I can’t see everything, they are from 7 to 20 years old. I need capable people and my confidence to be within the departments putting the methodology into practice, the processes. Today it has a methodological coordinator, technical coordinator for the U-15 to U-20 and U-11 to U-14 categories. We have a performance analysis coordinator, a market analysis coordinator, a fundraising coordinator. It has the scientific coordination within the part of physiology and physical preparation. These coordinators are always aligned with what we think about football. There was an investment, Duílio understood well that it was necessary, it was made and in a short time it will transform the base of the club.

The club still does not confirm which professionals should leave the club with Carlos Brazil.