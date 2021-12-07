Corinthians offers another two-year contract to Cassio and Fagner | corinthians

Corinthians offered a contract renewal for two more years for Cassio and Fagner, two of Sylvinho’s team leaders. Both are linked until the end of 2022 and will gain extension.
The duo’s last renewal was in January 2019. The tendency is for the documents to be signed in the next few days, before the holidays, and that both receive a pay raise. Cassio is 34 years old, while Fagner is 32 years old.
Cássio and Fagner are two players with “only” contracts until December 2022 with Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians
Another experienced player in the group, defender Gil, 34, should only renew early next year.
The defender’s current contract also ends at the end of 2022. There is no rush with him, as he won a new contract at the beginning of 2020, with values a little higher than those of his colleagues.
The period of Fagner and Cássio’s new contract was initially published by “Meu Timão” and confirmed by ge.
There are other players in a similar situation, like midfielders Gabriel and Roni, both with just one more year of contract. The definitions with them should be for 2022.
