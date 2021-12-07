Corinthians once again depends on itself to finish the BR in the G4

With Fortaleza’s defeat against Cuiabá tonight (6), Corinthians returns to enter the last round of the Brazilian Championship, depending only on itself to finish the competition in the group of the top four, earning the R$ 28 million paid by CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) and beat its budget target in awards.

Even with yesterday’s stumble against Grêmio, Corinthians saw Red Bull Bragantino and Fortaleza defeated in this round and kept fourth in the table. Thus, a victory against Juventude, next Thursday (9), places the team of coach Sylvinho in the G4 of the Brazilian Championship.

Timão is fighting only with Leão do Pici for fourth place in the Brazilian Nationals. this is because Alvinegro has 57 points and can no longer be reached by Bragantino, who has 53. Fortaleza has gained 55 points and needs a victory in the last round, when they host Bahia, at Castelão, and another draw or defeat Corinthians to overtake the São Paulo team.

If they tie in points with Alvinegro, Fortaleza wins in the tie-breaker as they have more victories in the Brasileirão. The round that closes the national football season takes place next Thursday, with all ten matches being played simultaneously, starting at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Ending the Brasileirão among the top four teams in Serie A is a goal set by the football board in conjunction with the coaching staff. At the beginning of the second half of this year, Corinthians invested in hiring four reinforcements (Roger Guedes, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Willian) and projects the money earned from the spot in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores to build a more competitive team for the year. next.