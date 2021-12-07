Corn goes up this Monday with seller out of the market and dollar boosting B3

Monday (06) comes to an end with corn futures prices gaining strength and sustaining themselves in the positive field on the Bolsa Brasileira (B3).

The January/22 maturity was quoted at R$ 94.71, an increase of 1.46%, the March/22 period was worth R$ 95.10 with an increase of 1.64%, the May/22 was traded at R$ 89, 86 with a gain of 1.33% and July/22 had a value of R$ 85.35 with an increase of 0.71%.

For the market analyst at Brandalizze Consulting, Vlamir Brandalizze, B3 is at a small increase because, at this time, the supply of corn in the domestic market has decreased a little, with producers leaving to sell in January due to the fiscal year’s revenue.

“He plays for another fiscal year and ends up equalizing the producer’s fiscal conditions and that gives B3 upward pressure”, he says.

Brandalizze also explains that, the rising dollar against the real also acts to raise the prices of the cereal and gives conditions for the port to pay a little more, even with falls in the Chicago Stock Exchange.

In the Brazilian physical market, the price of a sack of corn moved little, but had more highs than lows this Monday. The survey carried out by the Notícias Agrícolas team found devaluations only in Brasília/DF, while the valuations were present in Não-Me-Toque/RS, Palma Sola/SC, Dourados/MS, São Gabriel do Oeste/MS and Itapetininga/SP.

Check out how all the quotes were on this Monday

According to the analysis of Agrifatto Consultoria, “the sack of corn in Campinas/SP advances to R$87.00/sc due to concerns about crop failure in the south of the country, leading the domestic market and exports to purchase”.

Also on Monday, Cepea released its weekly note pointing out that “corn prices continue to rise in the domestic market, influenced by the retraction of sellers, who are aware of the dry weather in producing regions of the summer crop. Most buyers, in turn, indicate having stocks for the short term”.

From November 26th to December 3rd, the ESALQ/BM&FBovespa Indicator (Campinas – SP) rose 3.75%, closing at R$ 86.86/60 kg bag on Friday, 3.

“Among active sellers and demanders, there is a fierce dispute between trading values, which keeps liquidity in the national spot low”, say Cepea technicians.

External market

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), on the other hand, remained on the downside for international corn futures prices throughout Monday.

The December/21 maturity was quoted at US$ 5.83 with a devaluation of 2.50 points, the March/22 was worth US$ 5.83 with a loss of 0.50 points, the May/22 was traded at US$ 5. 86 with a drop of 0.25 points and the July/22 had a value of US$ 5.85 with a gain of 0.25 points.

These indices represented losses, compared to the closing of last Friday (03), of 0.51% for December/21 and 0.17% for March/22, in addition to stability for May/22 and for July/22.

According to Reuters, US corn futures fell on Monday in a technical setback as concerns over the spread of the Ômicron coronavirus variant caused investors to take some risks outside the market.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday afternoon showed that large speculators cut their liquid longs in commodities and added pressure. Some profit taking was also seen after the rally for grains and oilseeds on Friday.

“We’re leaning down after the strength we saw last week. We’ve seen the funds come out of a good part of their positions,” said Ted Seifried, chief agricultural strategist at the Zaner Group in Chicago.