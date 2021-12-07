corrosion problem generates a budget of up to BRL 49 thousand

A serious fault is being reported by the owners of Fiat and Jeep cars, with flex engines and six-speed automatic transmission, manufactured by the Japanese company Aisin.

The problem would be the design of the cars involved, where a device called a heat exchanger presents corrosion and allows the coolant to be contaminated by the transmission lubricant.

With that, the failure in the refrigeration system, connected with the automatic teller machine would be catastrophic, yielding budgets of up to R$ 49 thousand, according to a report on the UOL website.

In the article, some owners heard say that Stellantis denied repairs to the damaged cars, while others say that, after much insistence, they were serviced even out of warranty, with full or partial cost covered.

Stellantis reported that owners of cars with the unrepaired defect did not carry out the scheduled overhauls in the manual. On the client side, reports say that there is no specific mileage or usage time for the problem to occur.

One of the customers, who owns a 2017 Jeep Renegade, reported that the car stopped out of nowhere due to the problem, claiming he had made all the scheduled overhauls.

When the vehicle stopped, it towed it to a dealership in Maringá-PR, where the budget was R$49 thousand! The owner claims that in the Fipe table his car is worth R$ 62,000 and filed a lawsuit against the assembler.

The problem would be associated with the Fiat and Jeep maintenance plan for flex engines with automatic transmission. In this case, the owners indicate that the cars until 2018 did not have the information that it was necessary to change the fluid periodically.

Only models after 2018 have manuals indicating the periodic change of coolant, the so-called demineralized water.

In the Whatsapp app there is a group of more than 200 owners with the same corrosion problem, involving transmission.

Procon-SP notified Stellantis to clarify the matter and eventually indicate the need for a recall, if negligence is found, it will be fined up to R$ 11 million.

Stellantis claims that those heard in the article would not have made all the revisions and acknowledges the manual’s error.

In a note to the website, she said:

Stellantis clarifies that it is responsible for inconveniences that occur within the contractual guarantee period.

The vehicles mentioned did not carry out the scheduled maintenance plan, as provided for in the Owner’s Manual.

The regular use of the car requires the performance of preventive and/or corrective maintenance.

In the cases under analysis there is no evidence that points to a failure or a defect in the quality of the vehicles mentioned.

Stellantis takes the opportunity to inform you that changes in fluids, natural wear parts and/or accessories are evolutionary processes with respect to the customer and that can impact the frequency, use and application of the components involved after their implementation.

[Fonte: UOL]