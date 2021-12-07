Cost of living in São Paulo rises more than 10% in 12 months

The Cost of Living by Social Class (CVCS) in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo (RMSP) accumulated a 10.60% increase in the 12 months up to October, greater than the 10.27% increase that took place up to September. The level is the highest since February 2016. The information was compiled by the Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (FecomercioSP).

The increase was pressured by the transport, housing and food and beverage groups. The 12-month accumulated increase in transport increased from 2.38% at the beginning of the year to 20.76% in October – the highest for a one-year period, according to the historical series of the CVCS.

In the same range, the accumulated increase in housing ranged from 3.36% to 14.09% and food, from 10.92% to 9.37%.

According to the survey, the rise in prices was perceived differently between social classes. “Families that earn less suffer more from inflation,” says FecomercioSP in a note.

While the cost of living grew 9.13% in 12 months for Class A, the increase was 12.82% for E.

Christmas dinner

Inflation should be felt by consumers at Christmas dinner, according to the report. The estimate is for spending 9.9% higher compared to 2020, with traditional festive food and beverages.

The item with the highest rise in 12 months until October was whole chicken, up 26.8%, along with tomatoes, 22.7%. On the other hand, rice and onion showed decreases of 7.35% and 11.09% in comparison.

The CVCS is made up of the Service Price Index (IPS) and the Retail Price Index (IPV), uses data from the IBGE Family Budget Survey (POF) and covers the five family income ranges (A, B, C , D and E) to assess the effects of price increases in the RMSP on 247 consumer items.