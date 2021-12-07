Council raises interest cap on payroll-deductible loan for INSS retirees | Economy

The cap on interest on payroll-deductible loans for retirees and pensioners of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) will be readjusted upwards. The personal loan will have a rate of 2.14% and the credit card will increase to 3.06%.

Currently, the rates are 1.80% and 2.70%. The decision was unanimously approved this Monday (6) by the National Social Security Council (CNPS).

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security said in a note that it took into account the upward movement in the basic interest rate, the Selic, and inflation to correct the values. “The councilors recognized the need to change the rate to adapt to fluctuations in the financial market and highlighted the importance of financial education for INSS retirees and pensioners”, says the text.

The Selic was at 2% a year in early 2021 and has already reached 7.75% at the October Monetary Policy Committee meeting. It was the sixth consecutive rise and, this week, the committee should further raise the country’s basic interest rate.

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) also had a considerable increase in the period, from 8.45% this year and surpassing 10% in the 12-month window.

“It is important to highlight that, in the Council, we define the payroll interest ceiling, not the rate that will be applied”, says Leonardo Rolim, Social Security secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, in a note.

A payroll loan is a loan directly deducted from retirement or pension. The maximum amount depends on how much the interested party receives per month, so that the income is not compromised.

The payroll interest was valid since March 2020, when the government had announced a reduction in credit modules to provide more resources to retirees and pensioners to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.