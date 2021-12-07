Councilor Ronivaldo Maia is denounced by MPCE for attempted femicide against lover – Security

The councilor for Fortaleza Ronivaldo Maia (PT) was denounced by the Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE), last Friday (3), by femicide attempt. The politician has been in jail for a week on charges of dragging his wife in a car in the neighborhood Granja Portugal, in Fortaleza. The defense asked the State Court for him to have the right to special prison and leave the prison, to be kept in custody at the Barracks of the Military Fire Department of Ceará (CBMCE).

The MPCE accused Antônio Ronivaldo da Silva Maia of the crime of murder, in the attempted modality, with the qualifiers of a futile motive; by dissimulation or other resource that made it difficult for the victim to defend himself; and against women for reasons of their female status (feminicide). According to the Organ, there was contempt or discrimination against the status of women.

The complaint, prepared by Justice Alice Iracema Melo Aragão – who works on the 2nd Jury Court in Fortaleza – states that Ronivaldo threw the vehicle “violently” against the woman, “dragging her along the public highway, not causing her death by circumstances beyond his control”.

Ceará Public Ministry In complaint On the day of the criminal event, the two had ended their relationship, however the accused went to the victim’s residence and started an argument inside the defendant’s vehicle, which was parked in front of the victim’s house. The discussion evolved to the point where the accused asks the victim to remove himself from the vehicle, to the point of aggressively expelling him from the car.”

Also according to the complaint, the woman “grabbed the blade of the car’s windshield, the defendant impetuously accelerated the vehicle and went out at great speed, dragging the victim for a few meters down the street, until the woman managed to free herself of the car and collapsed to the ground, very bloody”.

The defense of Ronivaldo Maia, represented by lawyer Hélio Leitão, informed that it has not yet been officially notified of the complaint by the Public Ministry of Ceará and, therefore, will not comment on the accusation at this time.

defense asks for special arrest

The office Hélio Leitão e Pragmácio asked the State Court, also on Friday (3), that Ronivaldo Maia have the right to special prison and be transferred from the Prison Unit Irmã Imelda Lima Pontes, in Itaitinga, to the chess section of the Barracks of the Corps. Firefighters in Fortaleza.

In the document, the lawyers allege that Ronivaldo “needs continuous care and treatment, as he has diabetes mellitus, and he needs insulin on a daily basis”. “Thus, even if the applicant is deprived of his liberty, as determined in the prison decree attached to the records on pages 92-93, his procedural guarantees must be allowed to be preserved, by legal imperative and due to the risk to his health”, he justifies.

According to the lawyers, the politician is entitled to special prison “both because of the condition of councilor in Fortaleza, a public and notorious fact, and because of the possession of a university degree, as evidenced by the attached document. Furthermore, the health condition is added to the situation. of the applicant, who needs special care and health treatment”.

Domestic violence lawsuits

Councilor Ronivaldo Maia has already responded to three other cases for domestic violence in the State Court – all have been filed. The preventive detention of the politician was decreed last Tuesday (30) and, hours later, he was transferred to the prison.

The report had access to the file of Antônio Ronivaldo da Silva Maia, 51, in the State Court, which lists three criminal actions against him that were processed in the 1st Court of Domestic and Family Violence Against Women in Fortaleza, initiated in 2008, 2009 and 2011.

Two processes result from threats in the family environment and one from domestic violence. All processes were definitively filed in court. Asked for more information about the processes, the Court of Justice of Ceará (ECJ) informed that the criminal actions “proceeded in secrecy of justice, for this reason, information on the procedural process cannot be provided”.

Lawyer Hélio Leitão, on the other hand, pointed out that the processes “were dismissed, filed, and did not bring any procedural consequences for him, so they cannot be considered for anything”.