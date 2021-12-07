Covid in the US: 133,000 children tested positive for the disease in the last week

There were more than 133,000 new cases of Covid-19 among children in the United States last week, according to a report by the American Academy of Pediatricians.

According to what the institution reported on Monday, the numbers show that cases in this age group are considered “extremely high”.

In the week ending December 2, there were at least 133,022 new cases among children – about 2,000 more cases than the week before.

Children accounted for more than 22% of all new Covid-19 cases last week, the Academy said.

Since early September, nearly 2 million children have fallen ill with Covid-19. This marks the 17th consecutive week that approximately 100,000 children have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the US.

This group is less likely to be hospitalized with the disease compared to adults, but in states reporting hospitalizations by age, children accounted for between 1.7% and 4% of people who needed to be treated at the hospital for Covid-19. That’s a number that has been consistent throughout the pandemic.

Deaths also represent a small percentage of total cases. Six states reported zero child deaths from Covid-19. In states reporting death by age, 0% to 0.03% of all cases of children with Covid-19 resulted in death, according to the Academy. Still, 974 children have died from Covid-19 in the United States since the pandemic began. That’s 24 more deaths since last Wednesday, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Children age 5 and older are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine in the United States, and are the group with the lowest vaccination rate compared to any age group.

