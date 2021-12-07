Credit cuts target price, but remains optimistic with WEG (WEGE3); BofA reiterates purchase to Raízen (RAIZ4) and more recommendations

SAO PAULO – Several analysis houses have revised or reiterated their recommendations for the actions of different companies between the closing of the previous day and this Tuesday morning.

Some companies had the target price of their shares revised downwards, in the case of WEG (WEGE3) by Credit Suisse and BK Brasil (BKBR3) by Itaú BBA, but followed with a buy recommendation, while Bank of America remains very optimistic with Raízen (ROOT4). XP, in turn, started coverage for TIM (TIMS3) with a purchase recommendation.

Check out the recommendations highlights:

Credit Suisse reduced the target price for WEG shares from R$46 to R$44, but still sees a potential increase of 33% compared to yesterday’s closing, thus maintaining an outperform recommendation (a performance above the market average ).

Analysts point out that “umbrellas are never sold cheap during a storm,” noting that the company’s stock is known for high multiples, but reckons that it is now attractively priced. That’s because the assets have underperformed the Ibovespa since the month of October, practically ending their appreciation in 2021. In addition, the company underperformed other peers such as global industries and names with exposure to the photovoltaic energy market.

However, earnings expectations for the company have surpassed peers throughout the year, especially in recent months.

The bank continues to see WEG as a highly profitable and strong growth story, leveraged on secular trends, while possessing unique defensive characteristics for a turbulent 2022 in Brazil.

XP started coverage for TIM shares with a buy recommendation and target price for the end of 2022 of R$21 per share, which configures a potential increase of 54% compared to the close of Monday.

Analysts point out that the investment thesis is based on four pillars.

The first is solid execution in a mature, resilient business without exposure to legacy businesses. This leads the company to increase its cash generation over the years.

The second point is the new phase of the sector, which will be marked by greater capital discipline in infrastructure investments, as well as other efficiency fronts arising from market consolidation with the acquisition of Oi Móvel by operators TIM, Claro and Vivo (VIVT3) .

The sector may also be driven by new lines of business such as 5G and other customer base monetization initiatives, which leads to the third point of new revenue lines beyond connectivity.

“We believe that TIM is well positioned to take advantage of this new cycle”, assess Bernardo Guttmann, Marco Nardini and Marcella Ungaretti, XP analysts, in a report.

They point out that, despite the strong share appreciation in November (up 21%), they still see the shares trading at a discount and below their historical multiples, without reflecting the various options, including market consolidation, this being the fourth point for the thesis of investments in the company.

Bank of America reiterated its optimism for Raízen’s shares, which had accumulated losses of 25% from going public until closing yesterday. According to analysts at the American bank, the fall in shares is exaggerated, thus reinforcing the purchase recommendation and target price of R$ 11, which represents a potential appreciation of 88.7% compared to the previous day’s closing.

Analysts point out that while they see the guidance (projection) for fiscal year 2022 below 15% of initial projections led to a negative impact for equities in the near term, the reaction was overblown.

The forecast is for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) between BRL 10 billion and BRL 11 billion, “justified by the lower grinding volumes, while the implicit prices and costs of ethanol for the second half also raised doubts”.

However, even so, analysts reiterated purchase recommendation, as Raízen is delivering sugarcane yields, in addition to the growth of fuel distribution with resilient margins / returns, and the E2G / biogas projects bring a strong upside potential” . They assess that the projects are not yet priced, estimating a value around R$36 billion, or R$3.40 per share.

Analysts also highlighted their recommendations for Azul after the Investor Day held by the company last Monday.

Credit Suisse maintained the outperform recommendation for the assets, with a target price of 50, which represents a potential upside of 101.6% compared to the previous day’s closing.

Swiss bank analysts pointed out that, during the event, airline executives conveyed a positive message in terms of fleet transformation that can lead to cost efficiencies, strong liquidity position with some strategies to improve it, strong oriented culture for service.

Regarding Azul’s interest in acquiring LATAM, Azul’s management stated that it will wait and see what happens during the Court hearing where the LATAM reorganization plan will be discussed and voted on. However, they are confident of their own plan and believe lenders will see that it is substantially better.

In the same vein, Bradesco BBI highlighted that Azul highlighted at the event having made its offer to merge with LATAM Airlines Group and declared that it is now up to the creditors to decide on the most positive deal for them. Management believes that there is great potential for synergies between the companies and that there is still a chance for discussions in the future.

BBI analysts also have a recommendation equivalent to the purchase for the paper, with a target price for the end of 2022 of BRL 41, noting that the company is well positioned to benefit from the recovery of the domestic airline sector in Brazil, leveraging a leaner cost structure, a more efficient fleet and a stronger balance sheet than competitors. “The company has also been able to successfully increase airfares without compromising demand,” they point out.

Itaú BBA maintained its outperform recommendation for Dotz and a target price of R$22.00, a potential increase of almost 600% compared to the previous day’s closing.

The bank says the 87% growth in November Gross Goods Volume (GMV) year-on-year suggests the company’s Black Friday performance was relatively positive.

O take rate, what the company earns with each transaction also advanced, with an increase of 20%. “Our campaigns involved actions with almost the entirety of our partner base in the affiliate marketing platform (GDO – Win Dotz Online) which has more than 200 e-commerce retailers”, stated the company in its statement to the market.

For the bank, this performance indicates that the cross-selling strategy has been a success, as the company seeks to work with new partners and increase the variety of products.

BK Brazil (BKBR3)

Itaú BBA reduced the target price of BK Brasil from BRL 12.50 to BRL 12.00, but maintained an outperform recommendation for the fast food company, with a potential appreciation of 69.7% compared to the closing of the Eve.

The bank says its estimates for 2021 and 2022 were virtually unchanged after BK’s third-quarter results.

Despite projecting a drop in GDP in 2022, Itaú BBA believes that BK Brasil could show some decoupling between the performance of same store sales (SSS) and the drop in GDP, due to the basis of comparison still very low that the company will face for most of 1H22. Furthermore, the continued development of the company’s CRM should continue to improve its assertiveness of promotional activity as well as lead to a better average ticket.

Iguatemi (IGTI11)

Credit maintained an outperform rating for Iguatemi (IGTI11) and a target price of R$ 266, a potential increase of 31.40%

After an event with the CFO of Iguatemi, Guido Oliveira, the bank says that the meeting reinforced the positive view of the company’s performance in the short term, announcing that Black Friday sales exceeded 2019 volumes and that the holiday period should be strong.

Almost the entire portfolio, with the exception of Market Place and Praia de Belas, already records sales above pre-pandemic levels, which has led Iguatemi to end COVID’s rental discounts and now must anticipate the withdrawal of inflation discounts . This, according to the bank, should promote an acceleration of revenue.

Credit Suisse sees Energisa trading at an attractive valuation, the bank said after the company’s Investor Day.

Energisa said at the event that it expects to invest BRL 29.5 billion from 2022 to 2026, BRL 14.5 billion of which in additional organic growth in the distribution segment, BRL 6 billion in the transmission segment, BRL 2.3 billion in generation distributed until 2024 and the rest to other projects. The company also hopes to gain even more efficiencies primarily through digitization, which should help the company exceed regulatory targets.

The bank maintains an outperform valuation for Energisa’s shares, and a target price of R$58.80, a potential increase of 27%.

bow

Also after Investor Day, some institutions reinforced their expectations for the shares of the education company Arco, whose assets are traded on Nasdaq.

Itaú BBA maintained its outperform valuation for Arco Platform and target price of US$47.00, or upside potential of 129%

The bank emphasizes that Arco should accelerate its entry into new markets, mainly in B2B solutions, for which the company estimates that the addressable market could reach R$70 billion. The initiative will also contribute to Arco’s goal of becoming a one-stop shop platform for the education sector.

Credit points out that Arco Plataform lives up to the name “platform”. Among many positive messages during the company’s management meeting, the bank highlights Arco’s initiative to transform the company into a true “platform” with the idea that all major and complementary brands will connect to just a few technology systems (backbone) centralized, supply chain and back office structures.

According to Credit Suisse, the initiative will remove several duplicate teams and should allow Arco to benefit from scalability with a positive impact of BRL 80 million on Ebitda as early as 2022.

The bank maintains an outperform valuation for Arco’s shares, and a target price of US$ 27.00, compared to the quotation on Monday (06) of R$ 20.47.

