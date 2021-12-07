Credit raises the recommendation for BB shares (BBAS3) and lowers Santander (SANB11); Vision remains positive for Bradesco (BBDC4)

Credit Suisse revised its recommendations for banking sector securities, raising the recommendation for Banco do Brasil shares (BBAS3) to equivalent to the purchase, reducing the recommendation for Santander Brasil units (SANB11) and maintaining a positive outlook for the Bradesco (BBDC4), although slightly reducing the target price for the assets of the latter bank.

The team of analysts reduced the target price of BBDC4 assets from BRL 30.91 to BRL 30.00, still a 45% upside potential compared to Friday (3), maintaining the outperform recommendation (performance above the market average).

Credit says that the adjustment took into account the macroeconomic challenges of Brazil, but remains confident in a scenario of positive results for Bradesco and the banking sector in the fourth quarter and in the year 2022.

The bank believes that the market is underestimating net interest income (NII) growth and overestimating default risk, while underestimating the significant return and success of large banks’ digital strategy in competition with new institutions , with a significant improvement in the customer experience, not to mention the huge growth of the digital customer base.

The recommendation for SANB11 assets went from outperform to neutral, with the target price for twelve months being reduced from R$50.88 to R$42, a potential increase of around 25% compared to the last closing.

The bank explains that while it remains positive on the earnings outlook for the next two years and the structurally higher return on equity (ROE), it sees a less promising earnings growth outlook relative to peers in 2022 due to the expected slowdown in NII growth in Asset Liability Management (ALM) earnings normalization.

On the other hand, the analysis team pointed out that Banco do Brasil’s action is “too cheap to ignore”, raising the target price from R$38 to R$45, which represents a 40% appreciation potential against the Friday quote.

The Swiss bank forecasts double-digit growth in the NII, with return on equity conservatively around 15%, along with solid earnings dynamics with a compound annual average growth (CAGR) between 2021 and 2023 of 15%.

Credit Suisse believes that the market is underestimating BB’s profit outlook, as it estimates between 6.5% and 19.5% above the consensus for 2022 and 2023.

In the assessment of analysts, the risk of political interference is already largely with the price. “While we recognize that the risk of political interference has always been and will likely continue to be part of Banco do Brasil’s investment case, we feel that current valuations already incorporate a significant discount with the stock currently trading at a multiple of 4.5 times the price over the expected profit for 2022”, they point out.

They also point out that there is currently less room for maneuver for political interference, given the application of accountability measures, in addition to the improvement of governance standards, in addition to the approval of the Central Bank’s autonomy.

