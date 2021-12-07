Credits offers more than 450 home office vacancies

Creditas, credit fintech and financial solutions, has opened more than 450 home office job openings. Opportunities are for different areas, such as Technology, Legal, Business Development, Sales, Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Credit, Design, Engineering, Portfolio, Product Development.

The selection process will be completely virtual. Some prominent open positions are:

It is noteworthy that Creditas will also hold an event called Speed ​​Hiring on December 8th and 9th. Those who participate in the event carry out the entire selection process in just one night, from 18:00 to 21:30. The next day, the person receives an answer about the vacancy and structured feedback. The openings that go into this type of hiring are for people who are software engineers at the full and senior level.

In the remote model, candidates are referred to rooms for technical chats, pair programming, an architectural challenge, and leadership interviews. Candidates must have experience in Java, Kotlin, Phyton, and Node.js development.

Among other skills, it is necessary to have familiarity with agile methodologies and ability to develop and implement APIs.