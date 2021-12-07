Cruzeiro announces new CNPJ, and president talks about ‘process that will take the club to its rightful place’; understand the change

Cruzeiro had CNPJ as an Anonymous Society of Football (SAF) registered by the Federal Revenue Service

This Monday, the cruise informed that he had the CNPJ as Anonymous Society of Football (SAF) registered by the Federal Revenue. The now club-company will be identified with the number 44.490.706/0001-54.

the president of Fox, Sergio Santos Rodrigues, celebrated the registration on social networks, and stressed that “we have consolidated the process that will take Cruzeiro to its rightful place”.

“It was born. The first Sociedade Anônima do Futebol, from Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, is created and now in operation with legal personality, with CNPJ. Once again, I thank everyone who contributed to this great achievement. Meetings in December 1920 decided to create Palestra Itália. Now, in December 2021, we renewed this ideal and consolidated the process that will take Cruzeiro to its rightful place”, wrote the director.

Now, the Minas Gerais club will be able to register the contracts of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and director Alexandre Mattos. In addition, the corporate structure is named after President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues and Edson Potsch Magalhães Neto, administrative vice president.

Cruzeiro is undergoing an administrative overhaul amid the struggle to join the Brazilian football elite again. THE Fox did not get access to Serie A once again, and will compete in the second division for the third consecutive year.

In the 2021 edition, the miners ended up only in the 14th placement, with 48. the team added 10 wins, 18 draws and 10 losses in competition.
















